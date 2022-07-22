All section
Caste discrimination
Indian Citizens Dying Due To Hunger Despite Our Development; Says Supreme Court

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Citizens Dying Due To Hunger Despite Our Development; Says Supreme Court

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  22 July 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A two-judge bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna was hearing a case in which the apex court in May 2020 had taken cognisance of the hardships and distress of migrant workers.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday (July 21) stated that Indian citizens are dying due to hunger despite our development. The top court said this while asking the state governments to work out modal quality to ensure maximum migrant labourers are given rations.

A two-judge bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna was hearing a case in which the apex court in May 2020 had taken cognisance of the hardships and distress of migrant workers.

What Did The Supreme Court Say?

The bench noted that each state's food and civil services department must target how many ration cards they will register. The bar added this has to be worked locally as each state will have its own criteria, and there must be a fixed criterion.

Justice B V Nagarathna said, "Ultimately, the aim is that no citizen should die of hunger in India. Unfortunately, this (starvation deaths) is happening despite our development; citizens are dying of hunger and lack of food. In villages, they tie their stomach tightly so that they do not feel hungry. I know it. They tie their stomachs with a sari or some other cloth and drink water, and sleep. Children and elders do it because they cannot afford food," quoted NDTV.

The supreme court said it would pass some orders on the matter and hear the case after two weeks.

Plea For Migrants Labourers/ Workers

Three activists identified as Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander, and Jagdeep Chhokar had filed the plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers, and other welfare measures for migrant labourers/workers who faced misery during the second wave of COVID-19 induced curfews and lockdowns in different parts of the country.

The fresh plea was filed in a pending suo motu case of 2020 in which the apex court in May 2020 had taken cognisance of the hardships and distress of migrant workers and had passed a slew of directions.

Also Read: 'Questionable & Non-Transparent Methodology': India Rejects World Press Freedom Index 2022 Findings

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Migrant Workers 
Supreme Court 
Ration Card 
Hunger 

