Caste discrimination
In A Historic First, Supreme Court Begins To Live Stream Proceedings Of CJIs Court

Image Credit- Wikimedia, OnlineWiki

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In A Historic First, Supreme Court Begins To Live Stream Proceedings Of CJI's Court

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

India,  27 Aug 2022 3:30 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The SC hearings and decisions on about 20 cases will be webcast for the first time. The most important decision will concern a petition calling for the deregistration of political parties that give away items before elections.

The Supreme Court of India live-streamed its proceedings for the first time since its inception on Friday, August 26. The sessions broadcasted live in a historic first to commemorate the departure of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana's final day.

This is a noteworthy development as it is the first time that live-streaming has taken place at India's top court since the 2018 ruling that permitted it. Justice AM Khanwilkar and then-Chairman of the Supreme Court Dipak Misra, on September 26, 2018, jointly issued a ruling. The decision of Justice DY Chandrachud was separate but concurring.

First Live SC Proceedings

Starting at 10.30 am, a government webcast page live-streamed the proceedings of the bench led by CJI Ramana on the National Informatics Centre (NIC) webcast portal, reported the Financial Express.

The Supreme Court had acknowledged the live-streaming and video recording of court sessions by saying, "Sunlight is the finest disinfectant." According to the court, live streaming will increase transparency in courtroom procedures and advance the "public right to know."

20 Cases Will Be Webcast

Supreme Court hearings and decisions on about 20 cases will be webcast for the first time. The most important decision will concern a petition calling for the deregistration of political parties that give away items before elections.

A PIL seeking a prohibition on "irrational freebies" provided by political parties that have the impact of "luring voters" and "raising the financial deficit" of the state will be decided by a three-judge panel led by CJI Ramana and including justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar.

Justice Ramana's Farewell Speech

According to Business Standard, at an event held by the Delhi High Court Bar Association to bid CJI Ramana farewell, he said, "I hope that I stood up to the expectation which you expected from me. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges. Thanks to the support given by my brother and sister judges in Supreme Court and Collegium, we successfully appointed almost 224 judges in high courts."

Senior attorney Dushyant Dave sobbed as he said goodbye to the departing CJI during the live televised sessions. Dave claimed that CJI Ramana had been a citizen's judge and had carried out his duties with courage.

Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
