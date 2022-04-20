All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Back To Service: Supreme Court Restores Job Of CRPF Personnel After 38 Years

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Back To Service: Supreme Court Restores Job Of CRPF Personnel After 38 Years

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  20 April 2022 7:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The aggrieved paramilitary personnel, Balwant Singh, alleged that he was neither given a copy of the report against him nor a chance to defend himself. Moreover, he also alleged that the dismissal order was passed in violation of natural justice.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Supreme Court restored the job of a Central Reserved Police Force Personnel After 38 years since the Centre lacked evidence against him. The CRPF personnel was evicted from his services after he allegedly remained absent from duty and indulged in quarrels with civilians under the influence of alcohol. The Apex Court restored his job and all the consequential benefits from 1984, including a pension but no back wages.

Centre Denied The Suggestion Of Paying A Lump Sum

The twin-judge bench led by Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh passed the judgment favouring the paramilitary force personnel who attained their retirement age in 2010. However, the Centre had declined the Court's suggestion that the government pay him a lump sum amount to close the litigation since he could not join the force anymore. The Court granted him relief as the government failed to place the case record and justify that the concerned authority followed a due procedure of law before terminating him from his job, The Times of India reported.

'Neither Received Copy Of Order, Nor A Chance To Defend'

The aggrieved paramilitary personnel, Balwant Singh, alleged that he was neither given a copy of the report against him nor given a chance to defend himself. Moreover, he also alleged that the dismissal order was passed in violation of natural justice. Therefore, the top court asked the Centre to place the record of the events that transpired and led to the dismissal of the personnel; however, the Centre mentioned that it could not produce the necessary documents and that it was not possible to retrieve the records, as they stood 'weeded out'.

Therefore, the Court reprimanded the Centre for not taking a practical approach to remuneration in such cases since restoring a job would lead to higher financial implications.

Also Read: Praiseworthy! Odisha Man Returns Bag With Jewellery Of Worth Rs 20 Lakh To Owner

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Supreme Court 
CRPF Personnel 
Restores Job 
Pension 

Must Reads

Ladies In Power: Pakistan's Drift In Democracy Gives Rise To Five Women Cabinet Ministers
Here Are Six Policies That Ensured PM Modi Become An Instant Hit Amongst Indian Women
Did This Muslim Man Threaten Police Officer During Jahangirpuri Riots? No, Video Viral With False Claim!
Old Video Of Muslim Woman Doing Sit-ups Falsely Shared As MP Police Punishing Her For 'Pelting Stones At Hindus'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X