No More Justice Delayed! CJI NV Ramana Launches Software That Transmits Bail Orders To Prison Officers

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational), The Indian Express

Trending
India,  1 April 2022

Known as the 'FASTER' Software, it will quicken the prisoner's bail process by online transmission of the necessary orders with the help of a nodal officer stationed.

The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, launched software recently that will swiftly transmit bail orders to the prison officers. It was introduced virtually in the presence of the CJI and various High Court judges, which will make the prisoner release process quicker than before. They had to wait for the physical mandate before the bail could be initiated.

Called 'Fast and Secure Transmission of Electric Records', its abbreviation is called 'FASTER', which sums up its idea. According to Live Law, the idea came about after news was published regarding a prisoner not being released despite his bail being granted by the Supreme Court. The prison officials concerned did not receive the necessary records, which delayed the process further.

The 'FASTER' System

Apart from the quick transmission, the software aims to disseminate the necessary without being tampered with by a third party. The Indian Express reports that the apex court had taken up suo moto cognisance of the prisoners whose release was delayed in the Agra Central Jail. CJI Ramana told the publication, "We took up a suo-moto case after that and then roped in Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, Hemant Gupta and others. Orders passed by the Supreme Court and other High Courts have to be transmitted safely without tinkering by third parties."

The software has been developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre. Before its release, the ideas were discussed and sought consultation from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and a Senior Advocate named Dushyant Dave. In turn, they presented a report that consisted of the rules and regulations of the said process.

With the help of email, the orders will be passed to the concerned authorities through a nodal officer. So far, 73 of them have been appointed on various levels. All of them are connected with the help of a secured pathway under a Judicial Commission Network (JCN). A 'FASTER' cell has been established in the Supreme Court, and around 1883 emails have been generated for the same.

Also Read: 'Will Poor People Like Us Ever Be Heard?' Questions Parents Of Kathua Rape-Murder Victim After Two Convicts Get Bail


X
X