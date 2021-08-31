All section
Noida: Real Estate Company Receives Setback, SC Orders To Demolish Two 40 Storey Towers

Image Credit: The Times of India

Noida: Real Estate Company Receives Setback, SC Orders To Demolish Two 40 Storey Towers

Delhi,  31 Aug 2021 2:01 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

The Supreme Court passes orders to demolish two-40 floor buildings built by the real estate company Supertech.

Supertech, a real estate company, faced a massive setback after the Supreme Court passed the orders to demolish two buildings of forty floors each. In its statement, the Supreme Court said that the buildings were a result of the conspiracy between the company and the Noida officials.

The two-judge Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that the decision passed by the Allahabad High Court in April 2014 to demolish the twin towers did not deserve any interference. The Apex Court said that the construction of the twin towers that house nearly 1,000 flats in Supertech Emerald Court was done in violation of the rules.

'Flat Owners To Be Reimbursed'

The Court allotted two months to Supertech to demolish those towers at their own cost. The Bench ordered, "All flat owners in the twin towers in Noida to be reimbursed along with 12% interest and the Residents Welfare Association be paid two crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.", LiveMint reported.

The company had defended their construction and had claimed no illegality in the construction. They had also said that Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association, which filed the case in the High Court, was not in existence when the plan was sanctioned and the construction had already begun.

'Supertech Had Encroached On The Common Green Area'

The Homebuyers Association has claimed that the twin towers constructed by the Builders were not in the original plan shown at the time of booking. The Top Court had previously said that what Supertech had encroached upon the common green area of the housing society and what the company had done was 'palpably wrong'.

In early August this year, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict while reprimanding NOIDA Authority and had said that it was reeking of corruption and had devised the builder by not providing the sanctioned plan to the homebuyers of the Supertech Emerald Court Project.

Writer : Ratika Rana
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Ratika Rana
