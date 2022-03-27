All section
From Journalism To Politics! Meet Sulochana Das, First Woman Mayor Of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Image Credit- ANI, India.com

From Journalism To Politics! Meet Sulochana Das, First Woman Mayor Of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Odisha,  27 March 2022 6:05 AM GMT

Sulochana Das is a former journalist, and she entered politics in affiliation to the grand old party, Indian National Congress. She quit INC and switched to BJD in 2017.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sulochana Das has been elected as the first woman Mayor of Odisha state capital, Bhubaneshwar. Das swept the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Saturday by defeating her nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suniti Mund, by over 60,000 votes.

Das acquired over 1,00,000 votes, with BJD retaining power in BMC by winning a massive 72 per cent (pc) corporator seats.

On her victory, Das expressed her gratitude towards the people of Bhubaneshwar and chief minister Naveen Patnaik. She said, "I want to thank the people of Bhubaneswar & our CM Naveen Patnaik for giving me this opportunity. Smart & vibrant Bhubaneswar is our first priority, and we will work for that," reported ANI.

From Journalism To Politics

Sulochana Das is a former journalist, and she entered politics in affiliation to the grand old party, Indian National Congress. She quit INC and switched to BJD in 2017, where she also worked as the regional party's spokesperson.

Later, in 2019, she was appointed as the State Commissioner for Persons with Disability by the Patnaik-led Odisha government. She is currently designated as the BJD spokesperson.

'People's Mayor'

Sulochana Das congratulated winners from all parties and called herself 'people's Mayor'. She urged the public to join hands to make Bhubaneshwar a vibrant, smart and safe city for citizens.

She said, "As a people's Mayor, I will ensure that the BMC reaches out to the people at their doorsteps to address their grievances instead of making them come to the BMC office," reported The New Indian Express.

Das said that she wants to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach even the last person at the bottom of the pyramid. She addressed the waterlogging problems of the capital and kept it as the top agenda. She added that strengthening the grievance redressal system of the city and turning slums into Adarsh colonies figures is part of her five-year agenda.

