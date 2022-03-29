'Bulli Bai' And 'Sulli Deals' Creators Granted Bail On 'Humanitarian Grounds'

A Delhi court granted bail to Niraj Bishnoi and Omkareshwar Thakur, the main conspirators behind the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals, respectively. Both platforms dealt with auctioning off Muslim women as 'deals of the day' and used their photos against their consent. Discovered in 2021, the perpetrators were arrested soon after the clamour against the act went rife online.

The two boys were released on 'humanitarian grounds,' stating that they are first-time offenders. "The trial court had relied upon the evidence against the accused persons and no shortcoming in the investigation," The Economic Times quotes Deputy Commissioner of Police, KPS Malhotra. Further, he added that the replies from Intermediaries and inferences from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are still awaited.

Arrest 'Hampering' Overall Development

According to India Today, the court felt that Thakur and Bishnoi's future and well-being will be hampered if the case against them continued further. While there are no shortcomings in the investigation, strict conditions have been imposed on the perpetrators. They are asked to appear in court whenever they are called and are not allowed to leave the country whenever they please. Also, both of them are asked to give the investigation officer their phone numbers and other contact details so that they can keep track.

"Accused has roots in the social community, and he is not a flight risk. The trial would take considerable time to save as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained further," said the court.

A Controversial Decision

Both the platforms came to light in 2021 when social media unearthed screenshots showing their activities. Soon after, several screenshots of both 'Sulli Deals' and 'Bulli Bai' apps went viral as users shared them on their pages. Many notable women were targeted, after which action was taken. Earlier, Omkareshwar Thakur was denied bail by the court, stating that the investigation was still in the "nascent stage".

However, the recent decision has been criticised by people online. Many called it out as it portrayed double standards on the part of the judiciary.

A user said, "Where did the humanitarian grounds disappear when it comes to a minority? Why did that not apply to old and ailing Stan Swamy or pregnant Safoora Zargar?"

Where that Humanitarian Grounds disappear when it comes to a minority? Why that did not apply to old & ailing Stan Swamy or pregnant Safoora Zargar? https://t.co/0IlLPVOEIL via @ndtv — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 29, 2022

Another user stated that the court has put the conspirators' well-being' over that of the women suffering because of the derogatory platforms.

Incarceration is "detrimental to the overall well being" of the Sulli deals criminal perpetrator.

The well being of the women who were victims is not the court's concern — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) March 29, 2022

Also Read: Empathy Or Punishment? Javed Akhtar's Tweet On Bulli Bai Mastermind Sparks Controversy