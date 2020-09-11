Centre Permits Broadcast Of Sudarshan News' Show On 'Infiltration Of Muslims In UPSC'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on September 10 gave a go-ahead to Sudarshan News, whose controversial show promo claiming a "big expose on conspiracy by Muslims to infiltrate government services" came under the judicial scanner. The ministry, however, said that there is no pre-censorship of any show telecast on TV channels.

The channel, headed by Suresh Chavhanke, claimed that it will air the programme, "Bindas Bol", on alleged Muslims' "infiltration" in UPSC, on Friday at 8 PM.

The promo of the show was shared on Twitter by Chavhanke, who said that there was a "conspiracy" in scores of Muslim candidates clearing the Union Public Service Commission exams. In the clip, Suresh also called students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi as 'jihadis'.

"How has the number of Muslim IPS and IAS officers increased recently?" he asked in the video. "What will happen if 'Jamia ke jihadi' rise to positions of authority in the country?"

Soon after the offensive promo of the video surfaced on social media last month, it had come under judicial scrutiny of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court. The top court, however, had refused to put a pre-broadcast ban on the channel or the show, but the high court had stayed the telecast of the show.

Following complaints about the show's promo, the I&B Ministry had issued a notice to Sudarshan News, demanding clarification about the show in context of the Programme Code under Cable Television Network Rules, 1994.

The Delhi High Court had restrained the channel from telecasting the programme, which was scheduled to be on air at 8 PM on August 28, the ministry said in its order. The court had also asked the channel to submit its reply to the ministry.

In the reply, the channel said that the ministry's notice is based on content in social media platforms which is not a subject matter of the ministry and does not hold ground as the promo was telecast on the Sudarshan TV channel, the I&B ministry order said.



The channel mentioned that the ministry cannot do pre-censorship of a programme, and a programme cannot be stopped from being telecast.

"As per norm, there is no pre-censorship of a programme telecast on TV channels (other than films, film song or film promo or film trailer, which have to be pre-certified by CBFC)," the order said.

"Having regard to the aforementioned facts and circumstances of the case, Sudarshan TV channel is hereby directed to ensure that the programme proposed to be telecast does not violate any of the programme code. If any violation of the programme code is found, action as per law will be taken," the ministry order read.



Also Read: Delhi HC Stays Broadcast Of Sudarshan News Show On 'Infiltration Of Muslims In UPSC'