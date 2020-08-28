'UPSC Jihad': Sudarshan News Alleges Conspiracy In Muslims Clearing Civil Services, Triggers Row

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on August 28 critcised Suresh Chavhanke, the head of Sudarshan News, after the journalist tweeted a teaser for a show questioning the increasing number of Muslims in the Civil Services.

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV.



We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

The video has sparked a massive row on social media, with several demanding strict action against Chavhanke for his remarks.

In the promotional video for his show, Chavhanke said that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing the Union Public Service Exams (UPSC) had suddenly spiked.

"How has the number of Muslim IPS and IAS officers increased recently?" he asked. "What will happen if 'Jamia ke jihadi' rise to positions of authority in the country?"

Chavhanke had tweeted a promo of the upcoming show, calling it an "expose" on the "infiltration of Muslims" in the Civil Services with the hashtag 'UPSC Jihad' on August 26.

The Indian Police Foundation also reacted to the video and referred to it as pure venom.

The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action. — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) August 27, 2020

The Jamia Millia Islamia University also tweeted that it was "planning to take legal action against Sudarshan News for the offensive promo".



Jamia Millia Islamia plans legal action against Sudarshan channel for offensive promo.#JamiaMilliaIslamia#SuspendSureshChavhankehttps://t.co/9jUtaku5BL — Jamia Millia Islamia (@jamiamillia_) August 27, 2020

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh also criticised the video.

.@OnReality_Check | Vikram Singh, Former DGP, UP on Suresh Chavhanke's communal comments about Muslim recruits to the UPSC pic.twitter.com/s9fsCX1adN — NDTV (@ndtv) August 27, 2020

Activist Saket Gokhale wrote to the chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission, urging him to take an "urgent stand" against the video.

I've written to Chairman, UPSC asking to take an urgent stand against the communal dog-whistle instigated by @SureshChavhanke against Muslim UPSC candidates & officers.



As a Constitutional body, it is the duty of UPSC to speak up against this hate & reassure Muslim candidates. pic.twitter.com/XjpSai2t5A — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 27, 2020

