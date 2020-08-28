Trending

'UPSC Jihad': Sudarshan News Alleges Conspiracy In Muslims Clearing Civil Services, Triggers Row

In the promo video for his show, Suresh Chavhanke said that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing the Union Public Service Exams (UPSC) had suddenly spiked.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Aug 2020 4:45 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-28T10:25:00+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
UPSC Jihad: Sudarshan News Alleges Conspiracy In Muslims Clearing Civil Services, Triggers Row

Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on August 28 critcised Suresh Chavhanke, the head of Sudarshan News, after the journalist tweeted a teaser for a show questioning the increasing number of Muslims in the Civil Services.

The video has sparked a massive row on social media, with several demanding strict action against Chavhanke for his remarks.

In the promotional video for his show, Chavhanke said that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing the Union Public Service Exams (UPSC) had suddenly spiked.

"How has the number of Muslim IPS and IAS officers increased recently?" he asked. "What will happen if 'Jamia ke jihadi' rise to positions of authority in the country?"

Chavhanke had tweeted a promo of the upcoming show, calling it an "expose" on the "infiltration of Muslims" in the Civil Services with the hashtag 'UPSC Jihad' on August 26.

The Indian Police Foundation also reacted to the video and referred to it as pure venom.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University also tweeted that it was "planning to take legal action against Sudarshan News for the offensive promo".

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh also criticised the video.

Activist Saket Gokhale wrote to the chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission, urging him to take an "urgent stand" against the video.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

