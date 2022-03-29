All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Study Reveals How Air Pollution Is Linked To Increased Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases

Image Credit: Pexels and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Study Reveals How Air Pollution Is Linked To Increased Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  29 March 2022 9:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The study particularly examined long-term exposure to PM10 and PM2.5. The particulate matter is deemed toxic to humans at 20µg/m3 for PM2.5 and 30µg/m3 for PM10.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The world is slowly feeling the massive and diverse consequences of air pollution, leaving its effects not only on the environment but also on humans. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Verona, exposure to air pollution could raise the chance of autoimmune disease in the long term.

Initially reported by The Guardian, the survey conducted comprehensive research involving medical information of more than 81,000 males and females taken from an Italian database that observed the risk of ruptures between June 2016 and November 2020. Approximately 12 per cent of them were diagnosed with an autoimmune disease during this time span.

Furthermore, each and every single patient is also linked to the nearest air quality monitoring station established on their residential postcode.

Autoimmune Diseases Due To Exposure To Polluted Air!

According to the study mentioned above, it particularly examined long-term exposure to PM10 and PM2.5. The particulate matter is deemed toxic to humans at 20µg/m3 for PM2.5 and 30µg/m3 for PM10.

Researchers also came to a conclusion that overall long-term exposure to aforementioned particulates above the safe levels was connected with 12 per cent (for PM10) and 13 per cent (for PM2.5) of triggering an autoimmune disease, respectively.

Other Consequences

Furthermore, the researchers also found that long-term high-level air pollution exposure was linked with a 40 per cent higher risk of rheumatoid arthritis and a 20 per cent more risk of inflammatory bowel diseases like Chron's and ulcerative colitis.

It also indicated a 15 per cent high risk of connective tissue diseases such as lupus as well.

Also Read: WHO, India Pen Agreement To Set Up Global Traditional Medicine Centre In Gujarat- All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
health 
Air Pollution 
Global Warming 
Health Risk 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X