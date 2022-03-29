Study Reveals How Air Pollution Is Linked To Increased Risk Of Autoimmune Diseases

The world is slowly feeling the massive and diverse consequences of air pollution, leaving its effects not only on the environment but also on humans. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Verona, exposure to air pollution could raise the chance of autoimmune disease in the long term.

Initially reported by The Guardian, the survey conducted comprehensive research involving medical information of more than 81,000 males and females taken from an Italian database that observed the risk of ruptures between June 2016 and November 2020. Approximately 12 per cent of them were diagnosed with an autoimmune disease during this time span.

Furthermore, each and every single patient is also linked to the nearest air quality monitoring station established on their residential postcode.

Autoimmune Diseases Due To Exposure To Polluted Air!

According to the study mentioned above, it particularly examined long-term exposure to PM10 and PM2.5. The particulate matter is deemed toxic to humans at 20µg/m3 for PM2.5 and 30µg/m3 for PM10.

Researchers also came to a conclusion that overall long-term exposure to aforementioned particulates above the safe levels was connected with 12 per cent (for PM10) and 13 per cent (for PM2.5) of triggering an autoimmune disease, respectively.

Other Consequences

Furthermore, the researchers also found that long-term high-level air pollution exposure was linked with a 40 per cent higher risk of rheumatoid arthritis and a 20 per cent more risk of inflammatory bowel diseases like Chron's and ulcerative colitis.

It also indicated a 15 per cent high risk of connective tissue diseases such as lupus as well.

