ChaloJantarMantar: Students, Parents, Activists Protest Over Glitches In NEET, JEE, CUET Exams

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) have led demonstrations to the Jantar Mantar after the multiple incidents of tech glitches reported during the examinations. The students have been citing many other reasons as to why they are asking for a fair attempt and have demanded answers from the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA).

Extending support to the students, many have spread information regarding the issue using the hashtags "#ChaloJantarMantar" and "#NTAJawabDo" on Twitter.

Reasons Cited By The Aspirants

NEET aspirants had reported several irregularities in the exam and claimed that the NEET paper was rigged.

As for engineering students who attempted the JEE exams, their examinations were hampered by technical glitches. Many students could not view the questions properly, and few centres did not even conduct exams in the second shift. Based on these concerns, they have demanded a third attempt for the exams.

The CUET students have also asked for a retest citing issues with the last-minute centre changes and several other glitches. The News18 reported that the medical students have also requested a re-exam for the entrance tests to improve their scores.

Reactions Of Twitterati

The repeated instances of technical issues affecting the conduct of the examinations led the students to march towards Jantar Mantar, protesting against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and asking for an extra attempt for all three exams this year. A large section of the student communities, parents, and activists extended their support to the protestors and have taken to online platforms with the hashtags #ChaloJantarMantar and #NTAJawabDo.

A google form link was tweeted, through which students could inform their willingness to participate in the protests. Along with this, digital flyers about Pawan Bhadana, a student activist spearheading a symbolic protest along with the All India Students Union (AISU), were being circulated online as well.

Media, teachers, all our supporters have come.. and some students have come and more are coming, we have to show our unity to the corrupt system.#NTAJawabDo#ChaloJantarMantar#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll#JEEAspirantsFutureMatters@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/MSypdNxrfg — Aryan Sıngh (@ARYAN_SINGH04) August 17, 2022

Students have been actively sharing videos and photos of the demonstrations on social media, gathering momentum toward their protest. Many other issues in regard to the NTA have also been highlighted through these protests, including the female students being asked to remove their undergarments during the NEET exams and the mix-up of English and Hindi papers at a centre in Rajasthan.



