Another Incident Of Food Poisoning: Over 150 Students Fall Sick After Eating Lunch At IIIT-Basar Mess

As many as 150 students fall ill on Friday, July 15, after consuming food in lunch at a hostel mess. The incident happened in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, also known as IIIT-Basar, in the Nirmal district of Telangana. Many students have been taken to the nearby government hospital for medical treatment.



The state health minister, T Harish Rao, has intervened in the matter and instructed the concerned health department officials to send the special medical teams to Basar for better medical treatment of affected students.

According to officials, eight students have been admitted to a hospital near Nizamabad, and 15 have been admitted to a local government hospital. The rest students are undergoing treatment at their residence as they have faced minor health hazards.

As many as 600 students had lunch in the IIIT-Basar hostel mess, where they were served rice and egg curry for lunch. The Health Minister said, "It seems the students were served egg curry and rice for lunch. Around 150 students complained of uneasiness after consuming the meal, and all students are stable now. A total of 600 students had lunch on the campus," reported NDTV.

Unhygienic Food Practice Across India

In Mehngi village of Uttar Pradesh, over 15 girls were admitted to a community health centre after eating a meal at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School. In another incident, the students at a school in Muzaffarnagar complained about finding a lizard in the mid-day meal.

Many students were found ill after consuming the contaminated food, and some were sent to hospitals. The parents demanded strict action against the school headmaster and management.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh reported two incidents of food poisoning due to consuming contaminated food. The latest incident occurred at a madrasa in the Palnadu district, where a student was declared dead, and 11 were admitted to hospital. They started feeling uneasy and unconscious after eating lunch at the madrasa.

