All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Another Incident Of Food Poisoning: Over 150 Students Fall Sick After Eating Lunch At IIIT-Basar Mess

Picture Credit: India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Another Incident Of Food Poisoning: Over 150 Students Fall Sick After Eating Lunch At IIIT-Basar Mess

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Telangana,  17 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

On Friday, as many as 150 students fall ill after consuming food in lunch at the IIIT-Basar hostel mess. The state health minister T Harish Rao has instructed the officials to provide medical treatments to students and ordered a probe.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As many as 150 students fall ill on Friday, July 15, after consuming food in lunch at a hostel mess. The incident happened in the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, also known as IIIT-Basar, in the Nirmal district of Telangana. Many students have been taken to the nearby government hospital for medical treatment.

The state health minister, T Harish Rao, has intervened in the matter and instructed the concerned health department officials to send the special medical teams to Basar for better medical treatment of affected students.

According to officials, eight students have been admitted to a hospital near Nizamabad, and 15 have been admitted to a local government hospital. The rest students are undergoing treatment at their residence as they have faced minor health hazards.

As many as 600 students had lunch in the IIIT-Basar hostel mess, where they were served rice and egg curry for lunch. The Health Minister said, "It seems the students were served egg curry and rice for lunch. Around 150 students complained of uneasiness after consuming the meal, and all students are stable now. A total of 600 students had lunch on the campus," reported NDTV.

Unhygienic Food Practice Across India

In Mehngi village of Uttar Pradesh, over 15 girls were admitted to a community health centre after eating a meal at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School. In another incident, the students at a school in Muzaffarnagar complained about finding a lizard in the mid-day meal.

Many students were found ill after consuming the contaminated food, and some were sent to hospitals. The parents demanded strict action against the school headmaster and management.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh reported two incidents of food poisoning due to consuming contaminated food. The latest incident occurred at a madrasa in the Palnadu district, where a student was declared dead, and 11 were admitted to hospital. They started feeling uneasy and unconscious after eating lunch at the madrasa.

Also Read: 'Women Safety A Priority In Delhi': Civic Agencies To Lit Up Over 1,000 Dark Spots Across City

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
IIIT Basar 
Telangana 
Food Hygiene 

Must Reads

Another Incident Of Food Poisoning: Over 150 Students Fall Sick After Eating Lunch At IIIT-Basar Mess
Monsoon Session 2022: Looking At Some Important Bills To Be Introduced In Parliament This Time
Abortion Laws In India: Delhi HC Rejects Plea Of Unmarried Woman To Terminate Pregnancy At 23 Weeks
Netizens Laud Brave Cops For Saving Man, Who Slipped Off Railway Platform At Bengaluru Station
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X