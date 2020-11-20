Strict Law Against 'Love Jihad' Soon: Uttar Pradesh Home Department

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Friday announced that it is mulling to bring strict law against 'love jihad' in the state. The state government has sent a proposal on the same to the Department of Law, reported The Quint.

On October 31, while addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the by-elections, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that his government would enact a law to curb 'love jihad', and warned those who do not stop the conversion practice, and try to conceal their identity of facing stringent actions against them.



"The Allahabad High Court said that religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. The government will also work to curb 'Love Jihad', we'll enact a strict law. I warn those who conceal their identity and play with the honour of our sisters and daughters, if you don't mend your ways, your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin," Yogi Adityanath had said at the Jaunpur rally.



The announcement comes days after Madhya Pradesh and Haryana announced that they will bring a law against 'love jihad'. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the government would introduce Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the Assembly in light of increasing cases of 'love jihad', and make sure non-bailable charges are applied in such cases.

The bill reportedly will also have a provision to declare such marriages null and void, the minister said. Mishra added that it would be compulsory for the person who is being converted for marriage, and religious persons involved, to inform the concerned district magistrate a month in advance about their decision.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij on November 18 had confirmed on bringing a stringent law against 'love jihad' in the state. Vij said the state government has already reached out to Himachal Pradesh, which passed the law last year, and has held discussions with senior officials of the ministry.

