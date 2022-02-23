All section
Why Stray Cattle Issue Is A Focal Point In Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections?

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia 

Trending
Uttar Pradesh,  23 Feb 2022 10:26 AM GMT

The issue of stray cattle or 'awara pashu' has plagued Uttar Pradesh for years on end. With the locals looking for a solution, the political parties have made it their agenda to bring up the cause ahead of the elections.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is reaching its end with just three phases to go. The state's fourth polling phase commenced today, February 23 in nine districts. Among the important ones are the state capital, Lucknow, and Lakhimpur Kheri, where the infamous accident took place last year.

With 403 seats up for grabs, the political parties are putting their best foot forward to prove why they are worthy of casting the vote in their favour. Uttar Pradesh is the hotbed of varying issues and the candidates use it to their advantage in each rally they address. One such example is the stray cattle issue, which has become a key poll issue in the ongoing voting.

What Is The Stray Cattle Issue?

In recent years, BJP's electoral manifesto focusses on Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code and the cow. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been seen caring for the animal in the shelter and vows to the public that he will protect them and not send them for slaughter.

In 2020, the UP government passed an ordinance that deemed cow slaughter as an offence, that will fetch the perpetrator up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 5 lakh. Ahead of the upcoming phase in Eastern UP, the BJP has also promised Rs 900 per cow to each farmer in the state.

The ban's efficacy is seen in the increasing of cows in several districts. According to The Indian Express, the Livestock Census 2019 saw a stark rise in cattle in eastern districts such as Gorakhpur (2.87 lakhs from 2.53 lakhs), Deoria (2.88 lakhs from 1.91 lakhs) and Mirzapur (5.11 lakhs from 2.88 lakhs).

However, there are downsides as well. The Yogi era has seen a rise in stray cattle wreaking havoc on the crops. From bulls to non-milking crops they are running on the roads and have caused accidents as well.

Farmers' Issue Takes Centre Stage

The farmers' issue has taken centre stage in the Assembly Elections. Not just the repealed farm laws, but the stray cattle menace hits home for them too. As reported by The Indian Express, it is very difficult for the agrarian society to erect barbed wires around the fields as it is an expensive investment.

"For 0.2 acres of land, 100 kg of steel wire is at ₹ 80-90/kg and 40 RCC(Reinforced Cement Concrete) polls costs ₹ 200-250/pole. The total amount comes up to ₹16,000," the pradhan of a village in the Basti district tells the news publication.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has built 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) to prevent their intrusion. However, the farmers feel it is not enough. Many of them state that the Yogi regime should spend more money on providing employment and schools than 'wasting' them on the shelter. By reducing the cost, they can help the community build an effective barricade.

As of now, PM Narendra Modi has promised a solution to this problem after March 10. Till then, what one can do is wait and see, with bated breath in all probability.

