Caste discrimination
National Highway Toll Increases By 10% To 15% From Today Onwards: Heres All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

National Highway Toll Increases By 10% To 15% From Today Onwards: Here's All You Need To Know

Priya Pandey

Writer: Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Remote Intern

She recently completed M.com from symbiosis college of arts and commerce. She wants to create a difference with her ability and interest in media field.

See article by Priya Pandey

India,  1 April 2022 9:11 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-01T15:09:26+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Nitin Gadkari stated that a new rule will be fully enforced in the next three months, prohibiting the use of two toll plazas within 60 kilometres on national highways. The government is also working on a GPS-based toll system to reduce long lines at toll booths.

The Central government has decided to increase the toll charge on national highways beginning April 1. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll charge from ten to sixty-five rupees. Commercial vehicles have seen a 65 per cent increase in cost, light vehicles have seen a ten per cent increase in one-way costs.

While tolls for cars and jeeps will rise by Rs 5 to Rs 10, tolls for buses, lorries, and other large vehicles will rise by Rs 15 to Rs 25 and Rs 40 to Rs 50, respectively. For the fiscal year 2022-23, NHAI Project Director NN Giri acknowledged that a notification requesting a toll tax increase had been sent. According to officials, the higher toll costs will result in a large boost in revenue from toll collection. Single and double journeys, as well as monthly passes, will be subject to increased charges.

GPS Based Toll System

The administration is also working on a plan to make the toll collection process more efficient. Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has stated that a new rule will be fully enforced in the next three months, prohibiting the use of two toll plazas within 60 kilometres on national highways. The government is also working on a GPS-based toll system to reduce long lines at toll booths, reported Times Of India.

Cashless Care

Meanwhile, on specified national highway segments of the Golden Quadrilateral, the NHAI is contemplating cashless care for traffic accident victims, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. The corridors will be Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai, Chennai-Kolkata, Kolkata-Agra, and Agra-Delhi.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priya Pandey
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Toll tax Hike 
National Highway 
Nitin Gadkari 

