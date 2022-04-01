National Highway Toll Increases By 10% To 15% From Today Onwards: Here's All You Need To Know

The Central government has decided to increase the toll charge on national highways beginning April 1. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll charge from ten to sixty-five rupees. Commercial vehicles have seen a 65 per cent increase in cost, light vehicles have seen a ten per cent increase in one-way costs.

While tolls for cars and jeeps will rise by Rs 5 to Rs 10, tolls for buses, lorries, and other large vehicles will rise by Rs 15 to Rs 25 and Rs 40 to Rs 50, respectively. For the fiscal year 2022-23, NHAI Project Director NN Giri acknowledged that a notification requesting a toll tax increase had been sent. According to officials, the higher toll costs will result in a large boost in revenue from toll collection. Single and double journeys, as well as monthly passes, will be subject to increased charges.

GPS Based Toll System

The administration is also working on a plan to make the toll collection process more efficient. Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has stated that a new rule will be fully enforced in the next three months, prohibiting the use of two toll plazas within 60 kilometres on national highways. The government is also working on a GPS-based toll system to reduce long lines at toll booths, reported Times Of India.

Cashless Care

Meanwhile, on specified national highway segments of the Golden Quadrilateral, the NHAI is contemplating cashless care for traffic accident victims, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. The corridors will be Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai, Chennai-Kolkata, Kolkata-Agra, and Agra-Delhi.

Also Read: Did CM Yogi Adityanath Apply Ashes Of A Dead Soldier On His Forehead? No, Video Viral With False Claim