All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Srinagar: Government School Teacher, Principal Shot Down by Militants, Two Days After Killing Of 3 Civilians

Image Credits: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Srinagar: Government School Teacher, Principal Shot Down by Militants, Two Days After Killing Of 3 Civilians

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Jammu and Kashmir,  7 Oct 2021 8:20 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The militants attacked the teacher and principal, identified as Satinder Kour and Deepak Chand, in Srinagar's Eidgah area and they were declared dead on arrival to the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A government school's teacher and principal became the militants' new targets as they were gunned down in Srinagar's Safa Kadal area on Thursday morning. Identified as Satinder Kour and Deepak Chand, the firing left the duo critically injured after which they were taken to the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital in the city where they were declared dead on arrival.

As quoted by Firstpost, the police officials confirmed the incident and gave other details as well. "About 11:15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," said the police. Further, the crime scene has been sealed and they are looking for culprits responsible for the attack.

Outrage Over Killings

While Satinder Kour was the principal, Deepak Chand was a teacher in this very school. The news has sent shockwaves all across the country. The state's former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, took to Twitter and expressed his anger. He said, "Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace."


Rise In Attacks Against Civilians

The valley has seen a rise in attacks on civilians over the past week. Till October 5, around 22 civilians have been killed by the militants along with 20 members of the security personnel. Not just citizens, but even non-locals in the area have been unfortunate targets.

This shocking incident comes in just two days after three civilians were shot point-blank in Srinagar and Bandipora. On Tuesday, a well-known chemist in the city named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot at his shop situated in Iqbal Park. He was declared dead as soon as he was brought to the hospital.

A terror group named 'The Resistance Front' took responsibility for gunning down the pharmacist cum philanthropist. They claimed that Bindroo used to be a part of the RSS that stood for anything 'anti-Kashmir' and they will continue such attacks on those who perpetuate the cause further.

Along with the Kashmiri Pandit, two other civilians were killed on the same day. One of whom ran a bhelpuri stall in Srinagar and another was a man named Mohammad Shafi Lone in Bandipora.

Also Read: Despair To Anger: Kashmir Killings Flood In Emotions


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Srinagar 
Jammu & Kashmir 
Militants 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X