A government school's teacher and principal became the militants' new targets as they were gunned down in Srinagar's Safa Kadal area on Thursday morning. Identified as Satinder Kour and Deepak Chand, the firing left the duo critically injured after which they were taken to the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital in the city where they were declared dead on arrival.

As quoted by Firstpost, the police officials confirmed the incident and gave other details as well. "About 11:15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," said the police. Further, the crime scene has been sealed and they are looking for culprits responsible for the attack.

Outrage Over Killings

While Satinder Kour was the principal, Deepak Chand was a teacher in this very school. The news has sent shockwaves all across the country. The state's former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, took to Twitter and expressed his anger. He said, "Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace."





Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 7, 2021

Rise In Attacks Against Civilians

The valley has seen a rise in attacks on civilians over the past week. Till October 5, around 22 civilians have been killed by the militants along with 20 members of the security personnel. Not just citizens, but even non-locals in the area have been unfortunate targets.

This shocking incident comes in just two days after three civilians were shot point-blank in Srinagar and Bandipora. On Tuesday, a well-known chemist in the city named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot at his shop situated in Iqbal Park. He was declared dead as soon as he was brought to the hospital.

A terror group named 'The Resistance Front' took responsibility for gunning down the pharmacist cum philanthropist. They claimed that Bindroo used to be a part of the RSS that stood for anything 'anti-Kashmir' and they will continue such attacks on those who perpetuate the cause further.

Along with the Kashmiri Pandit, two other civilians were killed on the same day. One of whom ran a bhelpuri stall in Srinagar and another was a man named Mohammad Shafi Lone in Bandipora.

