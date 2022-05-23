All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sri Lanka Crisis: Police Arrests Over 1,500 People In Connection With May 9 Violence That Killed At Least 10

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Sri Lanka Crisis: Police Arrests Over 1,500 People In Connection With May 9 Violence That Killed At Least 10

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Others/World,  23 May 2022 7:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

On May 9, violence erupted in Sri Lanka after supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country’s worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Sri Lankan Police have arrested at least 1,500 people in connection with the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protestors that killed at least 10 people and injured more than 200 people earlier this month. Violent clashes erupted between the supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and peaceful anti-government protestors on May 9.

What Are The Authorities Saying?

In a report by The New Indian Express, SSP Nihal Thalduwa, a spokesman for Sri Lanka police, said that around 1,500 people connected to the violent clashes have been arrested. He further added that about 152 people had been arrested in 24 hours.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) interrogated Chandana D Wickramaratne, the Inspector General of Police, as his alleged actions triggered the violent clashes that caused the death of at least 10 people and injured more than 200 people.

Galle district MP Ramesh Pathirana informed the Parliament that Deshabandu Tennakoon, the Senior Police DIG who overlooked the Western Province, told the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Wickramaratne instructed him not to block the mob heading to Galle Face to disrupt the anti-government protestors. He further added that the President demanded that action be taken; otherwise, the situation would spiral out of control.

The police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and water cannons on the mob, but around that time, at least 10 people were dead and many more were injured.

The CID questioned three members of the ruling SLPP parliamentary group over their alleged involvement in the clashes. Namal Rajapaksa, a former minister and the son of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was also summoned on Friday, and his statement was recorded.

What Happened During The Clashes?

Many tents and structures were destroyed at Galle Face in Colombo by the mob, and the peaceful protestors were also attacked.

Arson attacks also took place during the violence, and the homes of several politicians, including the Rajapaksa ancestral home, were burned down. The properties of around 78 MP's faced arson attacks.

Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Gama Pehlwan, India's Wrestling Champion On His 144th Birthday

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Sri Lanka 
Protests 
Sri Lankan Economic Crisis 
Violence 

Must Reads

Generation Z Consumers Make Work And Play Overlap. Gamification Is Part Of Many Adult Tasks, Including Work, Education, Communication
Monkeypox Outbreak: Mumbai Issues Alert, Keeps 28-Bed Ward Ready For Suspected Cases
Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers
My Story:' I Lost My Brother On A Merchant Navy Ship Last Year Under Mysterious Circumstances'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X