Spurious Liquor Claims 38 Lives In Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar Holds Meet To Curb Menace

Nearly 38 people after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar, and the death toll seems to be increasing. The number of fatalities has been reported up till Saturday, November 6.

To address the menace, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting on Friday, November 5, with the state officials at Anne Marg regarding the alcohol ban in the state. The minister told the reporters that he would order an in-depth review of the enforcement of the ban.

The deaths have been reported primarily from the Bettiah, Gopalganj, Muzzafarpur, and Hajipur districts. Many, who survived, are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Bettiah town.

Hospital Superintendent Pramod Tiwari told News18 about a 70-year-old man, who is currently under treatment, but lost his eyesight, one of the common side effects of consuming illicit liquor.

Earlier, Bihar minister Janak Ram rushed to Gopalganj after the deaths were reported and visited the houses of the deceased. He claimed the distribution of the illicit liquor was a conspiracy to defame the NDA government.

Raids, Arrests & Suspensions

Police have conducted search operations in about 60 locations, arrested 19 people in connection with the hooch tragedy, and recovered around 100 litres of spurious liquor. One of the sellers was found dead, while another identified as Munna Ram is on the run.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) informed the media about the two officials, Manish Sharma, incharge of the Nautan police station in West Champaran, and a village chowkidar, who have been placed under suspension for their irresponsibility. Mohammadpur police station in-charge Ranjan Kumar and a chowkidar have also been suspended.

Opposition Slams Govt

Besides citizens, the government is also facing a political rage from the opposition. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law a 'complete failure.'

