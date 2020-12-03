Former Sportspersons To Return Padma Shree, Arjun Awards In Support Of Farmers' Protests

A group of top sportspersons and coaches from Punjab on December 2 said that they will return all their medals and awards in solidarity with the farmers protesting in the national capital against the centre's controversial farm laws.

The sportspersons raised concerns over the use of force by the government against protesting farmers and said that they will proceed to Delhi on December 5 and place their awards outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"We are the children of farmers and they have been holding peaceful agitation for the past several months. Not even a single incident of violence took place. But water cannons and teargas shells were used against them when they were going to Delhi," Olympic hockey player and Arjuna awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema said on Wednesday.

"If the turbans of our elders and brothers are tossed, then what will we do with our awards and honour? We are in support of our farmers. We do not want such awards and that is why we are returning the same," Cheema said.

Wrestler and Padma Shri awardee Kartar Singh, Olympic gold medallist hockey player Gurmail Singh, an Arjuna awardee, and former Indian hockey captain Rajbir Kaur also came out in support of farmers.

Thousands of farmers across many states have been protesting against the centre's contentious farm laws. Braving water cannons, tear gas and barricades set up by the police, the agitated farmers reached the borders of Delhi.

Apart from sportspersons, manny politicians and artists have also tweeted their support for the agitation.

