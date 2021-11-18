'Spiritual, Cultural Freedom Yet To Achieve': Hindu Mahasabha To Install Lord Kirshna Idol In Mathura Mosque

All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
Uttar Pradesh,  18 Nov 2021 9:33 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Party's head Rajyashri Choudhary informed that the idol would be installed after the members conducted 'Maha Jalabhishek' (water consecration) on December 6 to 'purify' the place.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced the installation of the idol of Lord Krishna in the mosque, Shahi Idgah, claiming the place to be the actual birthplace of the deity.

Party's head Rajyashri Choudhary informed that the idol would be installed after the members conducted 'Maha Jalabhishek' (water consecration) on December 6 to 'purify' the place, The Indian Express reported.

The members will bring waters of the holy river to conduct the ritual.

It is to be noted that the date also marks the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. However, Choudhary said there was no correlation between the '92 event and the organisation's decision to install the idol.

Reportedly, the right-wing organisation had threatened to perform the customs inside the mosque.

"We so far have got political freedom, but spiritual, economic and cultural freedom is yet to be achieved," Choudhary was quoted as saying.

This comes when the local courts in Uttar Pradesh are hearing petitions seeking the removal of the 17th-century mosque, built within the 13.37-acre complex of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

