SpiceJet Sends 80 pilots On Unpaid Leave For 3 Months, Calls It Temporary Cost-Saving Measure

SpiceJet, a low-cost airline, announced on Tuesday (September 20) that it had requested 80 of its pilots to take a three-month unpaid leave. The airline, which has its headquarters in Gurgaon, described the action as a temporary cost-saving measure.

SpiceJet declared in a statement that this action would help rationalise the pilot strength relative to the aircraft fleet and is in line with the airline's commitment to not laying off any employees, which it stubbornly adhered to even during the height of the COVID outbreak.

Financial Trouble Led To The Airline's Decision

The airline's Boeing and Bombardier fleet, including pilots compelled to take unpaid leave. A group of pilots became agitated earlier on Tuesday due to the financially troubled airline's decision.

As per The Indian Express, a pilot said, "The financial crisis of the airline was known to us, but the suddenness of the decision has shocked many of us. There is also uncertainty about the company's financial situation after three months. There is no assurance if those forced to go on leave will even be called back. "

According to current and former staff who talked with PTI, this is the first time SpiceJet has forcedly placed pilots on vacation as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SpiceJet Had A Large Surplus Of Pilots

An ex-SpiceJet worker who left the company this year claimed that while cabin crew have been sent on LWP more than thrice since 2020, ex-pat pilots were fired as a result of the pandemic. There have also been salary reductions. In the meantime, the airline reported that, due to the 737 MAX planes being grounded, it brought in more than 30 new aircraft in 2019.

In anticipation that the MAX would soon be returned to service, the airline continued with its scheduled pilot induction program. However, it claimed that SpiceJet had a significant overflow of pilots due to the lengthy MAX fleet stoppage.

The airline guaranteed that during the LWP period, pilots would continue to be eligible for all other employee perks, including any chosen insurance plans and paid time off.

Also Read: With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases