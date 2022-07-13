More Trouble For SpiceJet: Chairman Ajay Singh Booked For Alleged Duping As Airline Reports 9th Incident In 24 Days

While the company faces numerous daily troubles in the aviation sector, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh is now facing legal troubles himself and is booked for allegedly duping a businessman of crores of shares, Gurugram Police revealed on July 11.

A consultant in the aviation sector named Amit Arora alleged that the SpiceJet chairman had delivered a fake Depository Instruction Slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh for services provided to him. The person also claimed that Singh had promised him to transfer 10,00,000 Spicejet shares for his services as well. Arora added that Singh had also defrauded others when he took over the airlines from the promoters.

Spice Jet Chairman Facing Legal Troubles!

In his official complaint, Arora stated: "Ajay Singh provided a depository instruction slip which, later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me the shares," reported News18.

As per reports, the Gurugram Police has registered a case against the SpiceJet managing director under sections 417 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 415 (deception), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station.

The businessman also added that he had "no option left" but to press charges against Ajay Singh.

Aviation Troubles Continues

SpiceJet's ongoing troubles continued this week as well after its Dubai-Madurai flight was delayed for a while after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel malfunctioned, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

On July 11, the Boeing B737 Max aircraft with registration number VT-SZK operated the Mangaluru-Dubai flight; Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials were quoted as saying by BusinessToday. The officials also added that an engineer did a walk-around inspection and discovered the nose wheel strut was more compressed than usual. Immediately, the engineer decided to ground the aircraft.

The airline then decided to send another aircraft to Dubai from Mumbai to operate on the return Dubai-Madurai aircraft. The airline later clarified that the flight operating to Madurai from Dubai was postponed at the last minute due to a technical issue. This was also the 9th aviation-related incident for SpiceJet in the past 24 days.

Also Read: India Set To Surpass China As Most Populated Country In 2023, Claims New UN Report