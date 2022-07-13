All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
More Trouble For SpiceJet: Chairman Ajay Singh Booked For Alleged Duping As Airline Reports 9th Incident In 24 Days

Image Credit: Twitter/Ajay Singh and Wikipedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

More Trouble For SpiceJet: Chairman Ajay Singh Booked For Alleged Duping As Airline Reports 9th Incident In 24 Days

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  13 July 2022 7:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Gurugram Police has registered a case against the SpiceJet managing director under sections 417 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 415 (deception), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

While the company faces numerous daily troubles in the aviation sector, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh is now facing legal troubles himself and is booked for allegedly duping a businessman of crores of shares, Gurugram Police revealed on July 11.

A consultant in the aviation sector named Amit Arora alleged that the SpiceJet chairman had delivered a fake Depository Instruction Slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh for services provided to him. The person also claimed that Singh had promised him to transfer 10,00,000 Spicejet shares for his services as well. Arora added that Singh had also defrauded others when he took over the airlines from the promoters.

Spice Jet Chairman Facing Legal Troubles!

In his official complaint, Arora stated: "Ajay Singh provided a depository instruction slip which, later turned out to be invalid and outdated. Thereafter, I approached him multiple times and requested him to either provide valid depository instruction slip or transfer shares directly. However, on pretext or the other, he refused to transfer me the shares," reported News18.

As per reports, the Gurugram Police has registered a case against the SpiceJet managing director under sections 417 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 415 (deception), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station.

The businessman also added that he had "no option left" but to press charges against Ajay Singh.

Aviation Troubles Continues

SpiceJet's ongoing troubles continued this week as well after its Dubai-Madurai flight was delayed for a while after the Boeing B737 Max aircraft's nose wheel malfunctioned, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

On July 11, the Boeing B737 Max aircraft with registration number VT-SZK operated the Mangaluru-Dubai flight; Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials were quoted as saying by BusinessToday. The officials also added that an engineer did a walk-around inspection and discovered the nose wheel strut was more compressed than usual. Immediately, the engineer decided to ground the aircraft.

The airline then decided to send another aircraft to Dubai from Mumbai to operate on the return Dubai-Madurai aircraft. The airline later clarified that the flight operating to Madurai from Dubai was postponed at the last minute due to a technical issue. This was also the 9th aviation-related incident for SpiceJet in the past 24 days.

Also Read: India Set To Surpass China As Most Populated Country In 2023, Claims New UN Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
SpiceJet 
Aviation 
Aviation Sector 

Must Reads

PM Modi Wore Two Different Outfits For National Emblem Unveiling Ceremony? No, Viral Claim Is False
Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers
Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod
Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X