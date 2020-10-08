'Baba Ka Dhaba' Sees Huge Crowd Of Visitors After Twitter Appeal To Help Elderly Couple

An elderly couple in south Delhi sells home-cooked meals from a tiny kiosk, and somehow manage to make meager earnings. They have been doing this for the last 30 years.

Last night, the story of their struggle amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic went viral. It started with an Instagram post and a tweet.

Vasundhara Tankha Sharma shared a video by a food blogger featuring the couple and wrote it "completely broke my heart". She requested people of Delhi to "please, please go eat at Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar".

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

In the video recorded by blogger Gaurav Vasan yesterday, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad said that he and his wife Badami Devi start cooking at 6.30 am and prepare the day's meal by 9.30 am.



When he was asked how much he has earned, he broke down and shows ₹10 notes from a box. He showed how he managed to earn only ₹50 in four hours.



Within hours, videos and images of the old man crying and wiping his tears went viral on social media. Many offered to help the couple financially, while others announced their plans to visit the Dhaba for lunch.

Dear DB Family in Delhi.

I know we are still severely restricted in our movements - but if around Malviya Nagar - please stop by at Baba Ka Dhaba🙏🏼 https://t.co/WXXVB1NZKL — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) October 7, 2020

To all my friends in Delhi: Please please visit baba ka dhaba for lunch. When I worked in delhi , I survived like many other young professionals on lunch from such dhabas. The food is almost always delicious and the people are all ❤ https://t.co/m2CyiJZkhP — Mohan Kumaramangalam மோகன் குமாரமங்கலம் (@MKumaramangalam) October 7, 2020

Spread the word around.



Wipe his tears #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/BE9cXGEnSs — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) October 8, 2020

"We are very happy with the number of customers that are turning up now. We are grateful for the public support," Kanta Prasad said.



His wife said, "During the lockdown months we could not sell anything. We struggled to survive but today we have been flooded with customers. We want to give our blessings to all those who helped us."

In another video, the old man said: "It is not just me...there are many others who need help, who lost their earnings."

