Gujarat: Somnath Temple To Be Decorated With 1,400 Gold Plated Kalash

The Somnath Temple trust in Gujarat is undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 kalash at the temple.

The temple is an important pilgrimage and tourist site in Gujarat and is said to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

The work in is expected to be over by the end of 2021.

"We are undertaking the gold plating of over 1,400 kalash of the Somnath Temple. So far, around 500 people have made donations for the initiative," PK Laheri, a trustee at the Temple said.

"We have also made arrangements for proper lighting here so that the gold plated kalash are visible at night as well. Tourism has been hit here amid the COVID-19 pandemic but usually, 10,000 devotees used to visit the temple from across the world," Laheri added.

Also Read: 28 Years On, Kerala Catholic Priest, Nun Convicted In Sister Abhaya Murder Case