Six Children Dead, Hundreds Hospitalisted In Bengal Suffering From Viral Infection

A viral infection has spread fear among the people of Bengal after it claimed the lives of six children and contaminated hundreds of them.

Doctors said that patients had a high fever, decreasing platelet counts, dysentery, breathing difficulty and symptoms of pneumonia.

The cases have been reported from several districts of North Bengal. The three deaths were reported from Jalpaiguri, two from Malda, and one from Uttar Dinjapur, The Hindu reported.

Children have been admitted to various hospitals across the state, including Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Uttar Dinajpur.

Bengal Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam said there was no reason to panic as most children were infected by Influenza B and RS (Respiratory Syncytial) Virus.

The samples were sent to the School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata, where the children tested positive for influenza B and RS (respiratory syncytial) virus.

Besides, the children were suffering from other ailments, too, he added. Nigam confirmed that the state had the necessary infrastructure to handle the situation.

Govt To Prepare SOP

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee met the officials of Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital.

A team of experts reached Bengal and would prepare a standard operating procedure with the state government for treating children with fever.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari urged Banerjee and the state government to take note of the distressing situation.

"I urge WB Health Secretary to kindly take note of the news coming from North Bengal, where more than 750 children have been admitted in hospitals for high fever & undetected flu-like symptoms. Please initiate measures at the earliest as six infants have died already," Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, reported The Hindu.

