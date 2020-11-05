SIT Report Reveals Police-Gangster Nexus In Vikas Dubey Case, Names Over 50 Cops

Over 50 policemen have been named in the police-gangster connection report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. The report includes 80 people who have been accused, out of which 50 are police personnel.

The report stated how some policemen kept the gangster informed about proceedings against him in police stations.

The report also revealed that on July 3, Dubey was told in advance about the raid and that the gangster had ordered his people to make sure no police personnel left the spot alive.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they went to arrest the notorious gangster.

The SIT had involved nearly 100 people in its investigation including cops, locals from Bikru village and businessmen from Kanpur.

The SIT had also taken officers from various departments including police, revenue, excise and investigation.



Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The encounter broke out after a police vehicle carrying Dubey from Ujjain to Kanpur overturned and the gangster attempted to escape. Vikas Dubey snatched a police weapon and opened fire at the police but was surrounded, the UP police said.

Vikas Dubey was shot at during the retaliatory fire and was taken to a Kanpur hospital where doctors declared him dead, the cops said.

