28 Years On, Kerala Catholic Priest, Nun Convicted In Sister Abhaya Murder Case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 22 held a priest and a nun guilty of killing a nun in a 28-year-old case.

Sister Abhaya, 21, was killed and her body was found dumped inside the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992, NDTV reported.

Father Thomas Kottoor, who was a Vicar and taught Sister Abhaya psychology at Kottayam's BCM College are among those convicted in the case. He was the Secretary to the then Bishop and later rose to be Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese in Kottayam.

Another convict, Sister Sephy, lived in the same hostel as Sister Abhaya and was in-charge of the hostel.

Both of them have been found guilty of murder and manipulation of evidence. Father Kottoor has also been accused of house-trespassing.

Human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal said: "Sister Abhaya's case has finally got justice. She will rest in peace. This is a classic example of how no one should think that just because they have power - money and muscle power - they can de-rail justice."

"Sister Abhaya was witness to intimate contacts between Kottoor, another Father, Jose Poothrikkayil, and Sephy on March 27, 1992 as she went from her hostel room to the kitchen at around 4.15 AM," the CBI said.



"Between 4:15 AM and 5 AM, the accused allegedly hit Sister Abhaya with a blunt object and threw her body in to the well to cover-up the crime," the central agency said.



The incident was called a "death by suicide" by the cops and the Crime Branch. The case was later transferred to the CBI after widespread protests and petitions.

The court had pointed out various discrepancies, including the fact that dogs were not barking that night, the kitchen door was latched from outside and that other residents did not hear any sound of Sister Abhaya.

