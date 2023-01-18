This Single Mother From Lucknow Went Viral For Walking 6-7Kms On Foot With A Delivery Bag: Know Story Behind It

Recently the image of a burqa-clad woman walking with a Swiggy backpack through the streets of Lucknow went viral on the social media platform Twitter. The image managed to grab the curiosity of netizens and had them wondering why the woman was delivering Swiggy orders on foot. Soon enough, the "Swiggy delivery agent in a Burqa" made it to news headlines and her story, which is nothing less of inspiring, finally came to light.

Struggling To Make Ends Meet

The viral woman, identified as Rizwana, revealed that she used the Swiggy delivery bag to deliver disposable goods to people. She does not work for the online food delivery platform and purchased the bag for ₹50 as it could carry the goods she had to sell without tearing the bag. Moving door-to-door and across local shops on foot selling disposable cutlery, she required a durable bag that could withstand the pressure the way she did.

Rizwana comes from a poor family that has lived in a one-room house in the Janata Nagari Colony for most of their life. Rizwana was married to a rickshaw driver who abandoned the family about three years ago. Ever since then, Rizwana has been working tirelessly to raise her four children and provide them with a better life. From the earnings she saved up, she was able to marry off her eldest daughter, and now she continues to work round the clock for her three other children - Bushra (19 years), Nashra (7 years), and her son Mohammad Yasin. She wants all three of them to receive quality education and make something out of themselves, and for this, she's been going around taking up multiple jobs.

The single mother now works as a domestic help in people's houses, which earns her about 1,500 rupees per month. As a second job, Rizwana sells disposable cups and glasses to tea sellers. Despite the hardships she faces, Rizwana manages to keep her family afloat and has been able to admit her children to school.

A Photo That Showed The Humane Side

According to an NDTV report, even walking more than six to seven kilometres a day brings only a meagre earning of about ₹60-70 to Rizwana's home. Regardless of this, she continues to work hard day in and out to save up for her children's education. The viral photo, however, did bring in a small ray of hope in the vast array of problems single mother faces.

After having come across her struggle, netizens reached out to help her in ways possible to them. A user named Asma Rizwan commented under the viral post, "Such a touching story. I'm sure many women are struggling like this. How can I help her? Pl send details." Yet another user suggested pulling in crowdfunding to extend financial aid to the single mother. Many users backed this idea by saying, "I'm sure many people here would be happy to help such a hardworking woman and mother." Through the many comments and reactions that poured in, the internet once again made way for a heartwarming story of support and kindness being extended to a complete stranger.

