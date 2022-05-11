Heartwarming Tale! Single Father Shares How He Took Care Of Pregnant Daughter, Netizens Shower Love

The story of a single father who, after his wife's death, took the responsibility for taking care of his pregnant daughter has gone viral on social media. Retired Colonel Sanjay Pande, a single parent to his daughter, decided to be a mother and fill the gap himself after learning that his daughter was pregnant.

Pande narrated the entire tale in a Twitter thread that has garnered over 10,000 likes and left smiles on people's faces.

Sharing his story in nine tweets, the colonel wrote that just over a year after his wife passed away, his daughter, who lives thousands of kilometres away in the UK, informed him that she was expecting, News18 reported.



However, being a single father, he was clueless about how to provide care to a woman during pregnancy.

1. My wife passed away and a year plus later my daughter informed me that I was going to be a grand dad soon. Traditionally, I, father, as lone surviving parent, would have been most useless guy around in pregnancy days, post pregnancy period, baby's growth etc. I was a fighter. — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

The Delhi-based retired Army man wrote that he would have been the "most useless guy around" for his daughter during her pregnancy days. However, he insisted that he was a fighter.



However, instead of lying around, the colonel decided to become his daughter's mother as well. He started researching for a traditional diet to be followed during pregnancy through YouTube videos, his elders, books and everything he could lay his hands on. He prepared a batch of nutritious laddoos which would last for 30 days.

2. I decided to be my daughters 'mother'. Right from the day she informed me, I planned her traditional diet, learnt by researching through nights, YouTube, elders, books and everything I could lay my hands on. The FIRST batch of laddus for 30 days was ready. Problem? Delhi & UK! — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

But the biggest issue was the distance. While he lived in Delhi, his daughter stayed in the UK. But Pande found a solution. He vacuum-sealed and froze the laddoos for 96 hours to increase their shelf life before parcelling them to the UK.

3. Vaccum packing machine, food grade plastics, freezing laddus for 96 hrs, packing as sending them by parcel to UK!!! The first lot saved my daughters life since she was eating nothing. 15 days later the second different type of laddus were made and frozen. 21st day dispatched! — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

"The first lot saved my daughter's life since she was eating nothing," he tweeted. The colonel shared that he sent another batch of laddoos 15 days later and continued to parcel all the healthy food until her daughter's due date.

4. The cycle started. Every type of healthy & nutritious food that a traditional Indian mother would give to her daughter, was made by me personally. Hygiene, calculation of nutrients, calories, weight of laddus, storing technique etc. all were meticulously written down. — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

"All eight months she was fed in the UK what she would have got here," he wrote.

5. Eighth month, Seventh, Sixth, Fifth, Fourth, Third, Second and the month of due date. I fed her nutrients from here. CoVID did not permit travel. All eight months she was fed in UK what she would have got here. Now my challenge in July was WHAT to feed her post-pregnancy? — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Once the baby was born, the colonel researched the kind of food to be given to a mother post-delivery. He got the ingredients together, prepared the laddoos, and parcelled them. He also visited his daughter after the government lifted COVID-19 restrictions and made a sufficient quantity of food there.

6. Again research, foods & super foods helping in lactation or increasing milk etc was studied and the first lot was dispatched in August. It continued for each month. I visited UK and made in bulk. Whether it was Garden Cress, Edible Gum, Methi, Shatawari or many such things, — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

The colonel narrated that he became a master at preparing those laddoos and did not stop parcelling the love to his daughter and now his grandkid as well.

7. I became master. Mixing ingredients, balancing calories and seeing the effect with own eyes. From Jan 19 to date, the flow of this special mothers food was given by me, a father, to my daughter. It continues. It's been a year that the grand kid feeds on my Laddu as start of — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Today, he claimed to have devised "more than 12 laddus that women require for conception to the baby crossing a years of age".

8. day. Today I have perfect recipes of more than 12 laddus that women require from conception to the baby crossing a year of age. I feel so proud of myself that I did not let my wife down. My daughter swears by me and refuses to touch anything given by others. Interesting? — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Pande wrote that he was proud that he could provide support for his daughter. He shared that his daughter now prefers laddoos made by him over anything else. He underlined that he had been doing this since January 2019 as his duty and just thought of sharing it on Twitter one day.

9. I never realised that what I did from Jan 2019 up to today was anything but my duty. A random thought triggered the thread today. I am amazed at response, comments, suggestions & kind words from Twitter friends. Admitting unashamedly, you all made me cry today. Love you all. — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

After the Twitter thread went viral, netizens were amazed to read the colonel's sweet tale and left heartening comments to shower their love and respect for the incredible father.

