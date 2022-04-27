All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Singapores Execution Of Mentally Challenged Indian-Origin Man In Drugs Case Attracts Global Criticism

Image Credit: Unsplash, Pixabay and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Singapore's Execution Of Mentally Challenged Indian-Origin Man In Drugs Case Attracts Global Criticism

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  27 April 2022 9:06 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In 2009, Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested for trying to traffic 42.72 grams of heroin into Singapore, which contains one of the world's strictest drugs laws, and was given a death sentence in 2010.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A mentally challenged Indian-origin Malaysian man by the name of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was found guilty of drug trafficking and was executed in Singapore on April 26; his family confirmed after a top court rejected a last-ditch legal plea from his mother in a highly controversial case that caught the eye of the world and attracted numerous calls for clemency.

In 2009, the 34-year-old was arrested for trying to traffic 42.72 grams of heroin into Singapore, which contains one of the world's strictest drugs laws, and was given a death sentence in 2010. He was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint (a causeway that connects with Peninsular Malaysia) while going into Singapore with a bundle of drugs strapped to his thigh.

Navin Kumar, brother of Dharmalingam, told Malaysia's national news agency Bernama the execution was carried out on the morning of April 27, and the funeral is set to be held in Ipoh. The 34-year-old was on death row for over a decade and had also exhausted all legal recourse.

Initially, Dharmalingam was scheduled to be hanged on November 10, 2021, but filed a last-minute plea. This case was massively controversial as a medical expert assessed Dharmalingam to have an IQ of 69, indicating an intellectual disability.

He spent more than a decade mounting legal challenges, but Singapore's courts dismissed them. A push for presidential clemency was also rejected last year.

"The Court of Appeal found that this was the working of a criminal mind, weighing the risks and countervailing benefits associated with the criminal conduct in question," The New Indian Express quoted Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs as saying.

Dharmalingam Execution Attracts Controversy!

His mother came from northern Malaysia to the Singapore court but failed in her last-minute challenge to save her son's life on Tuesday (April 25).

The court dismissed the last-ditch appeal by his mother, saying Indian-The India-origin Malaysian man had been given "due process in accordance with the law", prompting his family to burst into tears inside the court. The government stated that he "clearly understood the nature of his acts".

"This a last-minute application, brought just two days before the scheduled execution, and is the seventh application (not including appeals) brought by Nagaenthran after his appeal against conviction was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in 2011 more than 10 years ago," said Singapore's Attorney General's Chambers yesterday.

The decision to execute him flashed widespread criticism across the globe due to concerns regarding Dharmalingam's intellectual disabilities, with the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN), and even British billionaire Richard Branson, among those condemning it.

In November 20211, it was also reported that Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had written to his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong over the leniency regarding the case. Furthermore, thousands of others had also penned a petition stating that the execution of a mentally ill individual is prohibited under the international human rights law.

On Tuesday, the rights group Reprieve condemned the execution and called him the "victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice".

Dharmalingam was scheduled to be hanged on November 10, 2021; however, he found temporary respite on November 9 after the court was informed that he had tested COVID positive when he appeared for a last-bid push against his death sentence.

As per Singapore's laws, individuals caught carrying more than 15 grams of heroin are automatically subject to the death penalty. Last month, the country resumed executions after a hiatus of over two years, when it had executed another drug trafficker.

Also Read: Why Human Rights Activists Are Worried About Elon Musk's $44 Billion Takeover Of Twitter?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Singapore 
Human Rights 
Mentally challenged 

Must Reads

Amid Row Over Loudspeakers, 5 Pune Mosques Refrain From DJ Music During Eid Celebration
Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Number Of Domestic Violence Cases, Delhi Has The Lowest
"Your Silence Is Deafening": 108 Bureaucrats Write To PM Concerning Escalating Violence Against Minorities
This Exclusive Report Of TV9 Bharatvarsh On Srilanka's Hambantota Port Is Fictitious And Fabricated; Know Why!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X