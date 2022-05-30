Singapore: Beer Brewed From Sewage Aims To Address Country's Water Scarcity

The National Water Agency of Singapore launched a new beer that uses liquid filtered from sewage water to address the country's rising threat of water scarcity. The new alcoholic beverage called NewBrew is claimed to be one of Singapore's cleanest beers and uses recycled sewage water, which is pumped and filtered from the country's water supply.

In a report by The Indian Express, the beer was launched by Singapore's national water agency, PUB, in association with a local craft beer brewery, Brewerkz.

According to Brewerkz, the beer is suitable for Singapore's tropical climate, "with a smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste." NEWater is one of the main ingredients included in NewBrew. NEWater is a purified liquid extracted from sewage and is heavily tested and monitored before being produced and distributed for consumption. 95 per cent of NewBrew, which is a tropical blonde ale beer is made out of NEWater.



The ingredients include German barley malts, aromatic Citra, Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway.



Singapore has been using NEWater for about 20 years and it is used mainly in plants that manufacture microchips and in the building of cooling systems.



Reaction Of People On Social Media

While makers of the one-of-a-kind brew insist that the beer is a testament that "sustainability can be delicious," people on social media are not quite sure.

BBCSCIENCE: Singapore: Turning #urine into #beer...would you drink beer made from urine?

Why not? You already drink water made from urine.

I might also point out that ethyl alcohol (the stuff in alcoholic drinks) is merely yeast urine/faeces. — Nicholas Walker Ph.D (@Nicknackwalker) May 26, 2022





#Singapore's water agency launches beer drink, available in shops and bars from urine and sewage,saying it solves problems of water scarcity and innovative solutions. @cziscience.

But would you drink a beer that is essentially made out of urine? pic.twitter.com/6e54kC15UQ — timothy mutonhori (@timotonho) May 26, 2022

Singapore brewery has made beer from urine and sewage water. I guess now saying 'I'm getting pissed' won't sound that bad! — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) May 29, 2022





The public is making fun of the beer and saying that the people will now be drinking sewer water instead of drinking beer. But many people in Singapore are glad the country is addressing its water scarcity problem and it might actually solve the problem of water scarcity to a great extent.



