Singapore: Beer Brewed From Sewage Aims To Address Countrys Water Scarcity

Image Credits: Pexels, Pexels (representational)

Singapore: Beer Brewed From Sewage Aims To Address Country's Water Scarcity

Others/World,  30 May 2022 12:15 PM GMT

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Claimed to be one of Singapore’s greenest beers, the alcoholic beverage label, called NewBrew, uses recycled sewage water that is pumped and filtered from the country’s water supply.

The National Water Agency of Singapore launched a new beer that uses liquid filtered from sewage water to address the country's rising threat of water scarcity. The new alcoholic beverage called NewBrew is claimed to be one of Singapore's cleanest beers and uses recycled sewage water, which is pumped and filtered from the country's water supply.

In a report by The Indian Express, the beer was launched by Singapore's national water agency, PUB, in association with a local craft beer brewery, Brewerkz.

According to Brewerkz, the beer is suitable for Singapore's tropical climate, "with a smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste." NEWater is one of the main ingredients included in NewBrew. NEWater is a purified liquid extracted from sewage and is heavily tested and monitored before being produced and distributed for consumption. 95 per cent of NewBrew, which is a tropical blonde ale beer is made out of NEWater.

The ingredients include German barley malts, aromatic Citra, Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway.

Singapore has been using NEWater for about 20 years and it is used mainly in plants that manufacture microchips and in the building of cooling systems.

Reaction Of People On Social Media

While makers of the one-of-a-kind brew insist that the beer is a testament that "sustainability can be delicious," people on social media are not quite sure.



The public is making fun of the beer and saying that the people will now be drinking sewer water instead of drinking beer. But many people in Singapore are glad the country is addressing its water scarcity problem and it might actually solve the problem of water scarcity to a great extent.

Also Read: Safe Workplace! UP Govt Says No Duty For Women From 7 PM To 6 AM Without Their Consent

