All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
More Than Half MPs With Criminal Charges In LS: Singapore PMs Remarks Spark Outrage

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'More Than Half MPs With Criminal Charges In LS': Singapore PM's Remarks Spark Outrage

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  18 Feb 2022 7:22 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Singaporean PM evoked several leaders from other countries to mention that democracies start off with passionate intensity, however, he added, 'this idealism was hard to maintain and systems degraded'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Singaporean Ambassador to India after Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong invoked India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru during a passionate debate in his Parliament. The Indian government responded to the remarks in the Singapore Parliament as 'un-called for'.

What Did The Singapore PM Say?

While speaking about how democratic systems change and become unrecognizable to those who fought to establish them in the first place. PM Lee said during a debate on the Committee of Privileges Report, "Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too", India Today quoted.

While speaking about India, he said, "While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated".

Further, he added that founding leaders of the democracies fight hard to meet the high expectations of their people and build a brave new world, shaping a new future for their people and their countries. However, he also completed his address by saying that after the initial enthusiasm, the succeeding generations find it hard to sustain the momentum and the drive.

Congress' Reaction To The Episode

Even though the ruling party in India took offence to the statements made by the Singapore Supremo, the Indian National Congress reacted by saying that it was a pity that inspirational leaders like Nehru found appreciation outside, but not within India.

Also Read: Looking Back At K Chandrashekhar Rao's 'Fast-Unto-Death' In His Fight For Telangana

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Singapore PM 
India 
Jawaharlal Nehru 
Democracy 
Leaders 
Political Systems 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X