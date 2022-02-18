'More Than Half MPs With Criminal Charges In LS': Singapore PM's Remarks Spark Outrage

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Singaporean Ambassador to India after Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong invoked India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru during a passionate debate in his Parliament. The Indian government responded to the remarks in the Singapore Parliament as 'un-called for'.

What Did The Singapore PM Say?

While speaking about how democratic systems change and become unrecognizable to those who fought to establish them in the first place. PM Lee said during a debate on the Committee of Privileges Report, "Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too", India Today quoted.

While speaking about India, he said, "While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated".

Further, he added that founding leaders of the democracies fight hard to meet the high expectations of their people and build a brave new world, shaping a new future for their people and their countries. However, he also completed his address by saying that after the initial enthusiasm, the succeeding generations find it hard to sustain the momentum and the drive.

Congress' Reaction To The Episode

Even though the ruling party in India took offence to the statements made by the Singapore Supremo, the Indian National Congress reacted by saying that it was a pity that inspirational leaders like Nehru found appreciation outside, but not within India.

