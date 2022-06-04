World Book Of Records London Recognises Sikkim As World's First Organic & Crime-Free State

Sikkim has been acknowledged as the world's first organic and crime-free state and was bestowed this recognition by the "World Book of Records London." This honour emphasises that the northeast state has become the first state in the world to implement a 100 per cent organic policy.

World's First Organic State

In a report by The Indian Weekender, Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Sikkim, received the citation at an event held in Gangtok. The citation read, "Sikkim state (India) has been included for being the first organic state in the world and crime-free state with the best governance."

World Book of Records Chairman Dr Diwakar Sukul and British Parliament MP Virendra Sharma thanked the Governor of Sikkim and the state on occasion.

This award highlighted Sikkim's status as the world's first state to establish a 100 per cent organic policy, which has basically halted the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. This shift has helped over 66,000 agricultural households.

The state also earned the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) renowned Future Policy Gold Award, beating out 51 nominees worldwide. The former CM of Sikkim, Pawan Kumar Chamling, earned the prestigious honour.

Crime-Free State

In a report by Northeast Today, Sikkim's good governance policy in the economy and environment promoted the equitable distribution of wealth. Further, the sustainable economic model provided people in the state with equal opportunity to grow, which ultimately made the state free of crime.

World Book Of Records

The London-based World Book of Records catalogues and authenticates outstanding records worldwide. It has a network which is spread worldwide and allows it to function from anywhere on the planet. The book honours the people and places that have made remarkable contributions to mankind and worldwide peace. It also highlights the potential of skill and capabilities.

