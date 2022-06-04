All section
Caste discrimination
World Book Of Records London Recognises Sikkim As Worlds First Organic & Crime-Free State

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), World Book of Records

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

World Book Of Records London Recognises Sikkim As World's First Organic & Crime-Free State

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Sikkim,  4 Jun 2022 12:09 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

This award highlighted Sikkim's status as the world's first state to establish a 100 per cent organic policy, which has basically halted the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Sikkim has been acknowledged as the world's first organic and crime-free state and was bestowed this recognition by the "World Book of Records London." This honour emphasises that the northeast state has become the first state in the world to implement a 100 per cent organic policy.

World's First Organic State

In a report by The Indian Weekender, Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Sikkim, received the citation at an event held in Gangtok. The citation read, "Sikkim state (India) has been included for being the first organic state in the world and crime-free state with the best governance."

World Book of Records Chairman Dr Diwakar Sukul and British Parliament MP Virendra Sharma thanked the Governor of Sikkim and the state on occasion.

This award highlighted Sikkim's status as the world's first state to establish a 100 per cent organic policy, which has basically halted the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. This shift has helped over 66,000 agricultural households.

The state also earned the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) renowned Future Policy Gold Award, beating out 51 nominees worldwide. The former CM of Sikkim, Pawan Kumar Chamling, earned the prestigious honour.

Crime-Free State

In a report by Northeast Today, Sikkim's good governance policy in the economy and environment promoted the equitable distribution of wealth. Further, the sustainable economic model provided people in the state with equal opportunity to grow, which ultimately made the state free of crime.

World Book Of Records

The London-based World Book of Records catalogues and authenticates outstanding records worldwide. It has a network which is spread worldwide and allows it to function from anywhere on the planet. The book honours the people and places that have made remarkable contributions to mankind and worldwide peace. It also highlights the potential of skill and capabilities.

Also Read: In A First, Razorpay Extends Health Insurance Policy To Include LGBTQIA+, Live-In Partners

Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sikkim 
Organic State 
Crime Free State 
World's First 

World Book Of Records London Recognises Sikkim As World's First Organic & Crime-Free State
