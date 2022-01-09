All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Horrifying Incident: Sikh Cab Driver Assaulted By An Unidentified Man Outside JFK Airport

Image Credits: Maninder Singh Sirsa/Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Horrifying Incident: Sikh Cab Driver Assaulted By An Unidentified Man Outside JFK Airport

Simran Sharma

Writer: Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Remote Intern

With words, life seem like poetry. They seem to liberate and confine me at the same time. A passionate writer and a trainee Journalist by profession.

See article by Simran Sharma

Others/World,  9 Jan 2022 6:24 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-09T12:02:04+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

He was seen punching him and knocking off his turban while throwing abuses at the Sikh man outside the John F Kennedy Airport in a video that surfaced on social media on January 4.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a horrifying incident, an Indian- origin Sikh taxi- driver in the United States has been assaulted by an unidentified man. He was seen punching him and knocking off his turban while throwing abuses at the Sikh man outside the John F Kennedy Airport in a video that surfaced on social media on January 4.

The 26 seconds long video has drawn a lot of criticism from the netizens. Though Navjot Pal Kaur uploaded the video, it was shot by some bystander at the airport. It is suspected to be a hate crime incident.

It's not enough to say that we need to fight AAPI hate. We need our elected officials to get involved with consequences for those who commit acts of violence against our community. @GregMeeksNYC @NYCMayor @AdrienneToYou @yuhline @rontkim pic.twitter.com/Dkk23lQw0g

Netizen's Reactions

The incident has been criticised by many netizens. Aspen Institue's Inclusive America Project Director Simran Jeet retweeted and condemned the incident. "Another Sikh cab driver assaulted. This is one at J.F.K. The airport in N.Y.C. So upsetting to see. But we mustn't look away," she said.

A volunteer organization, the Sikh Coalition, that works to protect the rights of the Sikh community informed that there are at least 5lakh Sikh Americans in the U.S., and many of them have fallen victims to such hate crimes in the past, News18 reported.

Sikh sentiments hurt seeing racial attack at a Sikh taxi driver in NY! His dastaar removed outside JFK airport

Department of State's South and Central Affairs Bureau said that they are deeply disturbed by reports of the attack. They said, "Our diversity makes the U.S. stronger, & we condemn any form of hate-based violence." It also added that it is their responsibility to take action against such hate crimes wherever they are happening, Times Now reported.

Deeply Disturbing: Anti-Sikh Incidents

This tweet comes after the Indian Consulate General in New York called this incident "deeply disturbing" and asked the U.S. authorities to investigate the matter at the earliest. Earlier in 2019, a Sikh Uber driver was assaulted and abused in Washington, and it was suspected that the cause of the hate crime was his race.

Another such incident happened in 2017 where a 25- year old Sikh cab driver was assaulted by a group of drunk men in New York. In 2018 a 71 -year old Sikh man was brutally attacked and spit at by two unidentified men. The data collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2021 shows the anti - Sikh incidents have been the highest since they started in 2015.

Also Read: Bored With Research, Ahmedabad Boy Aces C.A.T. 2021 With 100 Percentile In Maiden Attempt

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Sharma
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Sikh 
JFK Airport 
New York 
Assault 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X