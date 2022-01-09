Horrifying Incident: Sikh Cab Driver Assaulted By An Unidentified Man Outside JFK Airport

In a horrifying incident, an Indian- origin Sikh taxi- driver in the United States has been assaulted by an unidentified man. He was seen punching him and knocking off his turban while throwing abuses at the Sikh man outside the John F Kennedy Airport in a video that surfaced on social media on January 4.

The 26 seconds long video has drawn a lot of criticism from the netizens. Though Navjot Pal Kaur uploaded the video, it was shot by some bystander at the airport. It is suspected to be a hate crime incident.

It's not enough to say that we need to fight AAPI hate. We need our elected officials to get involved with consequences for those who commit acts of violence against our community. @GregMeeksNYC @NYCMayor @AdrienneToYou @yuhline @rontkim pic.twitter.com/Dkk23lQw0g

This video was taken by a bystander at John F. Kennedy international Airport. I do not own the rights to this video. But I just wanted to highlight the fact that hatred continues to remain in our society and unfortunately I've seen Sikh cab drivers get assaulted again and again — Navjot Pal Kaur (@navjotpkaur) January 4, 2022

Netizen's Reactions

The incident has been criticised by many netizens. Aspen Institue's Inclusive America Project Director Simran Jeet retweeted and condemned the incident. "Another Sikh cab driver assaulted. This is one at J.F.K. The airport in N.Y.C. So upsetting to see. But we mustn't look away," she said.

A volunteer organization, the Sikh Coalition, that works to protect the rights of the Sikh community informed that there are at least 5lakh Sikh Americans in the U.S., and many of them have fallen victims to such hate crimes in the past, News18 reported.

Sikh sentiments hurt seeing racial attack at a Sikh taxi driver in NY! His dastaar removed outside JFK airport



Urging @SandhuTaranjitS Ji to address issue of lawlessness & Sikhs being targeted in US

Hate crimes are agnst "Sarbat Da Bhala" philosophy@IndiainNewYork @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/8fmqtLb8OG — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 6, 2022

Department of State's South and Central Affairs Bureau said that they are deeply disturbed by reports of the attack. They said, "Our diversity makes the U.S. stronger, & we condemn any form of hate-based violence." It also added that it is their responsibility to take action against such hate crimes wherever they are happening, Times Now reported.

Deeply Disturbing: Anti-Sikh Incidents

This tweet comes after the Indian Consulate General in New York called this incident "deeply disturbing" and asked the U.S. authorities to investigate the matter at the earliest. Earlier in 2019, a Sikh Uber driver was assaulted and abused in Washington, and it was suspected that the cause of the hate crime was his race.

Another such incident happened in 2017 where a 25- year old Sikh cab driver was assaulted by a group of drunk men in New York. In 2018 a 71 -year old Sikh man was brutally attacked and spit at by two unidentified men. The data collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2021 shows the anti - Sikh incidents have been the highest since they started in 2015.

Also Read: Bored With Research, Ahmedabad Boy Aces C.A.T. 2021 With 100 Percentile In Maiden Attempt