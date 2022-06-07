Shot Releases Official Apology For Objectionable Deo Adverts After Centre's Letter To YouTube, Twitter

Deo brand Layer'r Shot has officially released an apology on the back of facing massive backlash on all fronts over its highly offensive and objectionable advertisements that allegedly promoted rape.

Right after two adverts for the product went live, the brand started to receive flack for using such problematic content to sell its products.

In an official statement on June 6, the company said: "We sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals & several communities and beg their pardon."

Furthermore, it also announced its decision to pull the advertisements from all platforms and had voluntarily informed all its media partners to stop the broadcasting/telecast of it- both the TV advertisements from June 4 onwards with immediate effect.

The Layer'r Shot Ad Controversy

On June 4, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had asked YouTube and Twitter to take down the brand's problematic advertisements.

Meanwhile, it also stated that the adverts had been aired right after all due and mandatory approvals. "We, the brand Layer'r Shot would like to inform one and all that only after due & mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some," the firm stated.

As per netizens, there were two ads regarding the product, both of which were broadcasted during the England vs New Zealand cricket match. People noted that the adverts showed women in a 'tough spot,' as they were fearful that they might get sexually assaulted or harassed by a group of four men who were making suggestive comments.

The first advert showcased a couple sitting inside a bedroom, and four friends of the guy entered the room and questioned him if he "took the shot," the boy said yes, and his friend stated that now it was his turn to take a shot while the woman recoiled in fear. However, as the advert progressed, it showed that the other man was taking a deodorant bottle from the table instead.

In a second advertisement, a woman is searching for something from one of the shelves in a supermarket. A group of four men is shown standing right behind her and conversing.

One of the men in that group says, "We are four, and this is just one," while another man asks, "Who will take the shot?" The woman overhears them and immediately turns around in fear and anger. However, the advert then shows that the men are just talking about the last remaining deodorant bottle on the shelf.

