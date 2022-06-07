All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shot Releases Official Apology For Objectionable Deo Adverts After Centres Letter To YouTube, Twitter

Image Credit: Twitter/ashoswai

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Shot Releases Official Apology For Objectionable Deo Adverts After Centre's Letter To YouTube, Twitter

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  7 Jun 2022 7:07 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In an official statement on June 6, the company said: "We sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals & several communities and beg their pardon."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Deo brand Layer'r Shot has officially released an apology on the back of facing massive backlash on all fronts over its highly offensive and objectionable advertisements that allegedly promoted rape.

Right after two adverts for the product went live, the brand started to receive flack for using such problematic content to sell its products.

In an official statement on June 6, the company said: "We sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals & several communities and beg their pardon."

Furthermore, it also announced its decision to pull the advertisements from all platforms and had voluntarily informed all its media partners to stop the broadcasting/telecast of it- both the TV advertisements from June 4 onwards with immediate effect.

The Layer'r Shot Ad Controversy

On June 4, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had asked YouTube and Twitter to take down the brand's problematic advertisements.

Meanwhile, it also stated that the adverts had been aired right after all due and mandatory approvals. "We, the brand Layer'r Shot would like to inform one and all that only after due & mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some," the firm stated.

As per netizens, there were two ads regarding the product, both of which were broadcasted during the England vs New Zealand cricket match. People noted that the adverts showed women in a 'tough spot,' as they were fearful that they might get sexually assaulted or harassed by a group of four men who were making suggestive comments.

The first advert showcased a couple sitting inside a bedroom, and four friends of the guy entered the room and questioned him if he "took the shot," the boy said yes, and his friend stated that now it was his turn to take a shot while the woman recoiled in fear. However, as the advert progressed, it showed that the other man was taking a deodorant bottle from the table instead.

In a second advertisement, a woman is searching for something from one of the shelves in a supermarket. A group of four men is shown standing right behind her and conversing.

One of the men in that group says, "We are four, and this is just one," while another man asks, "Who will take the shot?" The woman overhears them and immediately turns around in fear and anger. However, the advert then shows that the men are just talking about the last remaining deodorant bottle on the shelf.

Also Read: Here's What Expelled BJP Leader Naveen Kumar Jindal Tweeted On Prophet Muhammad Which Triggered Massive Outrage

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
SEXUAL HARASSMENT 
Shot 

Must Reads

Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence
Maharashtra: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Marriage Function In Yavatmal
Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral
IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X