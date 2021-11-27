Shining Not So Bright!Govt School Situated In Heart Of Bengaluru Has No Power Supply For 7 Years

In the heart of India's Silicon Valley Bengaluru lies a Government school that has been running without electricity for the last seven years. Situated on Commissariat Road in Ashok Nagar that is just 4 km from Vidhana Soudha, which is the seat of power in the state, the Government Tamil Higher Primary School has just one teacher to cater to 10 students.

Starting in 1930, the power connection to the school was cut seven years ago as it could not afford to pay the electricity bills, The New Indian Express quoted sources from the Department of Public Instruction as saying.

However, neither the Education Department nor the elected representative have taken interest in reviving the school, said sources from the department. They said that the number of students has been going down over the years. They alleged that since the property is situated in a prime commercial area, close to Garuda Mall, vested interests want it to shut so that they utilise the land for commercial activities.

91 yr old govt school in heart of #Bangalore hasn't had electricity for 7 years: cut off because school couldn't afford to pay bills. This is a state of endemic corruption & high-living politicians. Doubtless aim is to grab property, demolish the lovely bldg & chop that rain tree pic.twitter.com/BRkOGUbvMg — Samar Halarnkar (@samar11) November 27, 2021

Official sources confirmed that there are indeed plans to demolish the structure and that is one reason behind there being no interest in resuming power supply to the school. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told the newspaper that he will instruct the concerned block education officers to visit the school and get the power supply resumed.

In March, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) handed over the fully renovated Fort High School building at Chamarajpet to the Department of Public Instruction. INTACH began work on the dilapidated structure in 2018. Built by the Mysore Wodeyar royal family in 1903, it was the first high school in the princely state of Mysore. It was renovated at a cost of ₹ 2.34 crore. The school was in a dilapidated state for several years.

