Shimla Feels The March Heat, Records Highest Minimum Temperature Ever At 18 Degrees

With Shimla recording an all-time high temperature this month, the people of Himachal are finally set to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department forecasted thunderstorms and rains in the middle hills and snow at some isolated areas in the higher reaches this weekend.

A new Western Disturbance might affect the western Himalayan Region and might result in causing snow and rainfall on March 19, and March 20, Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said. He also added that the weather would be dry from March 21 onwards, reported Hindustan Times.

Heat Waves At Hill Stations?

Furthermore, the weather in the state remained dry over the past 24 hours, with both day and night temperatures hitting way above usual.

Paul also revealed that temperatures in these areas were abnormally high, with departures of 5 to 6°C in the average minimum temperatures and 8-9°C in the average maximum temperature. In some areas, the temperature during the day went up to 13°C above usual. Comparatively, the night's temperature was also up in the hills and low in the plains.

Shimla Records All-Time High Minimum Temp

According to Paul, the state capital has registered an all-time high night temperature of 18°C in March. This is also a departure of 11°C from the usual.

Furthermore, Keylong was the coolest, with the minimum temperature recorded at negative 0.8°C. Kalpa registered 7.7°C—at least 8°C over usual. Meanwhile, Manali registered a low of 11.2°C, Dharamshala 14°C, Palampur 16°C and Dalhousie 10°C. With day temperature recorded at 34.4 degrees Celcius, Una was warmest on Friday.

The town of Dharamshala also registered an unusually high maximum temperature at 32°C, a departure of 11°C than usual. Furthermore, Shimla recorded 26.3°C during the day, an 11°C above normal as well. At 27.5°C, Manali also saw a departure of 12°C.

Also Read: Know More About Dr Ashish Jha, US President Biden's New Indian-Origin COVID Response Coordinator