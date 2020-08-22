Delhi: Two Held For Allegedly Donating Rs 2 Crore To AAP Through Shell Companies

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested two men for allegedly forming "shell companies using fabricated documents and photographs". The two arrested men were identified as chartered accountant Sudhanshu Bansal and businessman Mukesh Kumar.

"A complaint was received from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) of New Delhi against four companies that had donated Rs 50 lakh each to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on April 5, 2014," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said.

The Aam Aadmi Party issued a statement: "We are committed to honest and transparent politics… AAP will never compromise on its integrity. This is a six-year-old case which has been investigated by almost all agencies. So far, nothing amiss has been found against AAP by any of the agencies. AAP has cooperated with all agencies and will continue to cooperate with them."

The four companies mentioned in the complaint include: Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Skyline Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd, Sun Vision Agencies Pvt Ltd, and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd.

Joint CP Mishra said, "The two accused persons fraudulently procured DIN (director identification number) using fabricated documents and photos. The said DIN was then used to incorporate shell companies, which in turn did money laundering."

As per the ROC's complaint, inquiry was taken up when the issue of donation by the four companies to AAP was covered by the media, Mishra said.

He said that in its complaint, the ROC alleged that "the four companies are bogus and are not located at the addresses as per the ROC record."

The ROC complaint also alleged that there was "huge infusion of money in these companies by way of 'share premium amount', but the source of money was not disclosed."

Mishra said, "Based on the complaint, we checked the four companies and found that their ROC records were false. The address given was wrong."

The Registrar of Companies has also issued notices to the directors of the four companies, seeking details of the donations. One of the directors, whose signatures and photos were forged to obtain DIN from ROC, said that the photo doesn't belong to him.

The accused will be presented in the court and the cases will be further investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the IT Department.



