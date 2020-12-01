Activist Shehla Rashid's Father Accuses Her Of Receiving Rs 3 Cr 'To Join Party', She Denies

The father of activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union vice-president, Shehla Rashid, on Monday, November 30, alleged his daughter of receiving ₹3 crore from two people under investigation for terror funding.



In a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Abdul Rashid Shora (father) also alleged that he feared for his life after receiving threats by his daughter's armed "bodyguard" into leaving the family's Srinagar home as he disapproved of her political and financial dealings, reported The Times of India.

He alleged that Shehla received the money by businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali for joining the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, a party which was launched by Shah Faesal, an IAS officer.

"Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Watali and (ex-MLA) Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, I had been called to the former's residence at Sanat Nagar in Srinagar. It was June 2017 and Shehla was in her last semester at JNU. They asked me to make Shehla join the JKPM party (which hadn't been formed then) and they would give me ₹3 crores," quoted Indian Express as Rashid saying it.

Rashid Shora also claimed that he rejected the offer made by the duo and urged his daughter to stay away from them. "Despite my resistance, I found my wife Zubaida Shora and my elder daughter Asma supportive of Shehla and becoming a party to this deal along with a boy named Sakib Ahmad from Srinagar downtown, who was introduced to me as Shehla's pistol-carrying personal security guard," he added.

But Shehla dismissed the allegations made by her father through a statement on Twitter. She said that he was getting back at her for having legally obstructing him from entering their home at Lal Nagar in the neighbourhood of Srinagar's Chanapora. She also cited a court order for it.

1) Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/SuIn450mo2 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

She also tweeted saying that she and her family will not bear the abuse silently.

4) One may talk endlessly about justice, but charity really does begin at home. We have finally decided to not bear abuse silently, as silence only emboldens abusers.



Here's the court order restraining him from entering home dated 17-11-2020. Anything he says is an afterthought pic.twitter.com/2rD4EQxcMV — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

She also tweeted, "He had never, in his wildest dreams, imagined that his obedient wife and timid daughters would ever speak up against him. Since he was restrained from entering the home by the Honourable Court, he's trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts."



3) He had never, in his wildest dreams, imagined that his obedient wife and timid daughters would ever speak up against him. Since he was restrained from entering home by the Hon'ble Court, he's trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the DGP had forwarded the letter to the Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) for appropriate action.



Also Read: Amid "Love Jihad" Row, Assam To Make It Compulsory For Couples To Reveal Religion, Income