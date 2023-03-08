All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Captain Shaliza Dhami, First Woman In Indian Air Force To Command Combat Unit

Image Credits: Twitter/@VishnuNDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Captain Shaliza Dhami, First Woman In Indian Air Force To Command Combat Unit

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  8 March 2023 7:21 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

On International Women's Day, meet Captain Shaliza Dhami, who will be commandeering the forces working in a critical branch of the armed forces. Flying toward equality in all terms, the Indian Air Forces will be welcoming their first ever woman officer to take up the frontline command role.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Marking the women's day celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has appointed a woman officer in a frontline command role for the first time in history. Captain Shaliza Dhami, a helicopter pilot, will be seen taking charge of a frontline combat unit.

According to the official announcement, she would be taking over the command of a missile squadron in the western sector.

Commissioned into the IAF in 2003, Dhami is a qualified flying instructor who has logged more than 2,800 hours of flying. She also happens to be the force's first woman qualified flying instructor and flight commander of a helicopter unit in the western sector.

With over a decade of experience, her service has been commended on two occasions by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. She is presently posted in the operations branch of a frontline Command Headquarters and will soon be seen leading the team.

Director General of Centre for Air Power Studies, Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), called this "yet another milestone for women officers in combat and command appointments." He also remarked that the air defence units that officer Dhami is set to lead is a critical operational asset of the armed forces.

Gender Equality Within Ranks

The development comes at a time when the armed forces have been opening more frontiers for women and giving them opportunities at par with their male counterparts. The IAF and Navy had earlier opened doors for female officers to join their special forces units (the Garud commando force and Marine Commandos.) This move was welcomed widely as it was seen to promote gender equality within the ranks.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, in February, the army had begun assigning command roles, outside the medical stream, to women officers for the first time. About 50 women were set to head units in operational areas, including the Northern and Eastern Commands responsible for guarding the Indo-China borders. Earlier in January 2023, the army had deployed a woman officer, Captain Shiva Chouhan, on the world's highest battlefield - the Siachen glacier, for the first time. All these women officers have been trailblazing the path for more women to join the forces and do their bit in serving the country.

Also Read: First Woman Officer Posted At World's Highest Battlefield Aspires To See More Women Officers In Army

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Shaliza Dhami 
Indian Air Force 
Combat Unit 
Women in Army 
International Women's Day 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X