Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, who fired gunshots during the peaceful protest against the amended Citizenship law joined the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) on Wednesday, December 30.

A video of him wearing a saffron shawl, symbolic to BJP and distributing sweets surfaced on Twitter.

Kapil Gujjar was arrested on February 1, immediately after he brandished a gun and fired three rounds of shots in the air in Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women were protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act since December 15.



A day after his arrest, Deputy Commissioner Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Deo, had alleged that Gujjar was connected to Aam Admi Party. The police told reporters that the photographs recovered from Gujjar's phone established that he had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a year ago along with his father.

However, Kapil's father, Gaje Singh had earlier revealed that he contested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election in 2012 on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and has no relation with the AAP.

He had also said that his son Kapil is a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. "My son always speaks of Hindustan and Hindutva," media reports quote Gaje Singh as saying.

