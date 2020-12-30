Trending

Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Joins BJP

Kapil Gujjar was earlier arrested after he brandished a gun and fired three rounds of shots in the air in Shaheen Bagh on February 1, 2020.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Dec 2020 10:46 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-30T17:13:13+05:30
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Shaheen Bagh Shooter Kapil Gujjar Joins BJP

Image Credit: Twitter 

Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar, who fired gunshots during the peaceful protest against the amended Citizenship law joined the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) on Wednesday, December 30.

A video of him wearing a saffron shawl, symbolic to BJP and distributing sweets surfaced on Twitter.

Kapil Gujjar was arrested on February 1, immediately after he brandished a gun and fired three rounds of shots in the air in Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women were protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act since December 15.

A day after his arrest, Deputy Commissioner Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Deo, had alleged that Gujjar was connected to Aam Admi Party. The police told reporters that the photographs recovered from Gujjar's phone established that he had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a year ago along with his father.

However, Kapil's father, Gaje Singh had earlier revealed that he contested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election in 2012 on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and has no relation with the AAP.

He had also said that his son Kapil is a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. "My son always speaks of Hindustan and Hindutva," media reports quote Gaje Singh as saying.

Also Read: 'My Son Is Sevak Of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah': Shaheen Bagh Shooter's Father

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian