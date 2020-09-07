In A Strong Message To China, BJP's Ram Madhav Attends Tibetan Soldier's Funeral In Ladakh

The BJP leader laid a wreath for the brave heart as he attended the funeral and paid his last respects. The leader also took to twitter to share pictures of the funeral, which were later taken down.

The BJP leader's visit is seen as an attempt by the Indian government to establish a larger pro-India solidarity with Tibetans amid escalating tensions with China.

"Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute. Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyrs," Madhav wrote in a tweet, that was later taken down.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff for over four months along the Line of Actual Control. The situation worsened last month as Indian and Chinese troops came close to direct confrontation in the area.

The top-secret guerrilla regiment, also known as Establishment 22, was raised by the Nehru government in 1962, during the war with China. The unit, now based out of Chakrata in Uttarakhand, was engaged in covert operations behind enemy lines in the Himalayan mountainous terrain.