All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Network Disruption And $7 Billion Down! Facebook Suffers Longest Global Outage Ever

Image Credits: Facebook, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Network Disruption And $7 Billion Down! Facebook Suffers Longest Global Outage Ever

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  5 Oct 2021 6:41 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Zuckerberg slipped to the 5th rank in the billionaires' list and was also knocked down a notch on the world's wealthiest people list after Facebook stocks plunged due to the six-hour-long outage.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth went down drastically as he lost about USD 7 billion in just a span of few hours following the whistleblower's revelation and global outages that hit Facebook and its flagship products such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

With this, Zuckerberg slipped to the 5th rank in the billionaires list and was also knocked down a notch on the world's wealthiest people list after Facebook stocks plunged due to the outage. With a net wealth of USD 121.6 billion, the social media giant went behind Bill Gates.

Zuckerberg previously ranked third place on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. On Monday, the stocks of Facebook fell by 5 per cent, adding to a 15 per cent decline since mid-September, Bloomberg reported.

Zuckerberg Apologises

Zuckerberg offered a personal apology to the millions of users for the disruption in the services of Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram. He assured that the services will be resumed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp took to microblogging site Twitter apologising for the outage and assured to get it to work again as soon as possible.


Thousands of users, including those in India, complained of not being able to log in to these three digital platforms around 9 PM on Monday., October 4.

No Specific Reason

Facebook did not specify any specific reason for the global outage. However, a tweet shared by Instagram said, "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown".

Several Facebook employees said that the outage resulted from an internal routing mistake to an internet domain, compounded by failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on the same domain to work.

As per the official data, India has 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook users, and 21 crore Instagram users.

Also Read: Opening Pandora's Box: Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambani Named In Papers Exposing Offshore Tax Havens


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Mark Zuckerberg 
Facebook global outage 
Instagram 
Whatsapp 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X