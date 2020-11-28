Rajasthan: Serial Rapist Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old, Others

A Special Court in Jaipur on Friday, November 27, sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old minor in July last year.

The convict, Sikandar Khan, has confessed to sexually assaulting dozens of children, men and transgender people, and is currently facing trial for raping another four-year-old girl, The Hindustan Times reported.

Ajay Pal Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur, said they kept the seven-year-old girl's case as a priority, and it was because of the coherent efforts of the police team and Special public prosecutor Mahaveer Krishnawat, that the judgment was in favour of the victim.

Judge LD Kiradu, while upholding the life imprisonment judgment, said that if the convict was set free, he would commit such crimes again.

Charges against Khan include three cases of rape, one attempt to murder, two sexual harassment, two theft and three cases of burglary. The Police informed that Khan's wife had left him months after getting married over his bad character and drug addiction in 2017.

Also Read: Farmers Protest: Boy Who Turned Off Water Cannon Charged With Attempt To Murder