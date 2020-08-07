Security Agencies Seek Dedicated Satellites Along LAC To Monitor China's Movements

In order to monitor China's movement and avoid unwanted future transgressions by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Indian Security forces have asked the Centre to provide five-six dedicated satellites.

The satellites can help track their movements near the Indian Territory as well as in its depth areas all along the 4,000 kms LAC, news agency ANI reported.

Although India already has military satellites at its disposal, it needs to strengthen its capability, and improve the coverage of the activities of the Chinese troops and forces, the defence sources told the media.

The need has been felt after it was observed that China was not holding up on their commitment to the disengaging process despite multiple rounds of talks at both diplomatic and military levels. Earlier in the month, the PLA had reportedly mobilised 40,000 troops in the region, along with heavy weaponry in the region, which took the Indian Army by surprise.

The neighboring country transgressed into multiple areas including the Pangong Tso fingers, Gogra Post and Kungrang Nala areas, patrolled by Indian troops.

The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) guide the border areas with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Due to the inaccuracy about the number of Chinese troops present in different regions, India took time to deploy the additional forces, and they are not present at every nook and corner of the vast border region.

Therefore, the surveillance satellite network will help the armed forces reduce reaction time in case of adversary moves by the neighboring country.

