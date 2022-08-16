All section
Caste discrimination
Savarkar Poster Row: Sec 144 Imposed As Tension Prevails In Karnatakas Shivamogga, 4 Held After Man Stabbed

Image Credit: Twitter/ Siraj Noorani

Trending
Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Savarkar Poster Row: Sec 144 Imposed As Tension Prevails In Karnataka's Shivamogga, 4 Held After Man Stabbed

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  16 Aug 2022 5:56 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-16T14:05:18+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Tension has prevailed in the Shivamogga city of Karnataka after a man identified as Prem Singh was stabbed amid communal clashes over the Vinayak Savarkar poster on Independence Day.

The Karnataka police administration on Monday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Shivamogga district as communal clashes erupted after a group of people removed the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar poster and replaced it with Tipu Sultan's picture. According to the police officials, the incident occurred near the Ameer Ahmad circle, and the situation is still intense.

On Independence Day, when the entire country was celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' tensions gripped the Shivamogga district. A 20-year-old man identified as Prem Singh was also stabbed, leading to the arrest of four men, out of which three are identified as Nadeem (25), Abdul Rehman (25), Tanveer and Jabiullah, News 18 reported.

The situation remains sensitive even after consistent efforts of police officials to bring back the law and order situation in the district.

Cause Of Communal Clash

The communal clashes broke out after the right-wing supporters installed a poster of Savarkar at Ameer Ahmed Circle on Independence Day, which another group objected to as they wanted to put up a flex of Tipu Sultan in the same place.

The right-wing group (Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad) staged a protest after efforts were made to remove Savarkar's poster. The police intervened, and 'lathi charged' to disperse the crowd and bring peace to the area. From that point, the situation started getting tense, posing a threat to communal harmony.

The ADGP, Law and Order, Alok Kumar, reacting to the tragic clash, said, "We will ensure there is no untoward incident. We warn anti-social elements that if they indulge in crimes like stabbing, we will take strict action according to the law. We see such incidents repeating, and we will take strict action."

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reacted to the incident and said such clashes shouldn't happen and strict action against the miscreants will be taken.

The district collector has also ordered the Municipal Corporation to clear all posters and flexes across the city. According to recent updates, the flexes and posters installed in and around the Shivamogga district have been removed already by the civic bodies.

Also Read: Mortal Remains Of Indian Army Soldier Buried In Siachen Glacier Found Inside Old Bunker After 38 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Savarkar Poster Row 
Shivamogga Sec 144 
Karnataka Communal Clash 
Savarkar Vs Tip Sultan 

