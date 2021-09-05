Know All About Scrub Typhus, The Mystery Fever Gripping Uttar Pradesh

Scrub typhus is a rickettsial infection that was previously documented in India and other South Asian nations. It is a vetor-borne disease and affects the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, renal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal systems. It onset is defined by fever and rashes.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, the disease is named from the type of vegetation that harbours the vector (terrain between woods and clearings). The Greek term "typhus" implies "fever with stupor" or "smoke." Scrub typhus affects about 1 billion people worldwide, with an estimated 1 million cases every year.

How Does It Spread?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), scrub typhus is spread by infected chiggers (larval mites). During its growth cycle, the mite only feeds on the serum of warm-blooded animals once. Bite marks are common on the groyne, axillae (armpits), genitalia, and neck.



Symptoms



Within 10 days of being bitten by infected chiggers, symptoms of the viral sickness appear. Fever and chills are the first signs, followed by headache, body aches, and muscular soreness. As the sickness progresses, a black, scab-like patch at the site of the chigger bite (also known as eschar) develops, as does mental impairment ranging from confusion to coma.

Organ failure and bleeding can occur in people with severe sickness, which can be fatal if not addressed, according to the CDC.

Diagnosis

Scrub typhus symptoms are similar to those of many other diseases. Blood tests and laboratory testing are used to determine the presence of the bacteria in scrub typhus. While severe cases may necessitate medical attention and even hospitalisation, in most cases, symptoms subside after two weeks even without therapy. There is no vaccine that can protect a kid or an adult from contracting this virus.

The drug doxycycline is usually used to treat it. Doxycycline can be used in people of any age, according to the CDC, and antibiotics are most effective when taken shortly after symptoms appear.

Scrub typhus is common in various parts of India, according to the National Health Portal. There have been outbreaks throughout the sub-Himalayan belt, ranging from Jammu to Nagaland. Rajasthan has also seen outbreaks. Outbreaks were reported in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Darjeeling in West Bengal between 2003 and 2007. During the rainy season, outbreaks are more common.

