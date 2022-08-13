Invoking National Spirit, School Books To Include Tales Of Brave Indian Jawans: Education Minister

The valour exhibited by many Indian soldiers will now be included as chapters in the school curriculum to inculcate a sense of national responsibility among the students, said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 12.

In his statement, he mentioned that school students need to be made aware of the limitless contributions of the Indian Army right from a young age. He considers this to be the best way to honour India's bravehearts as India celebrates 75 years of its Independence.



Speaking Of 'Veer Gathas'

Addressing a gathering organised as a part of the 'Veer Gatha' project by the defence ministry, Pradhan said that the sense of "responsibility towards the nation" news to be sown at an early age. In regard to this, the education ministry has been in consultation with the defence ministry to work on stories that include the valour of Indian soldiers and compile India's 75 years of 'veergatha' into the school curriculum.

He also appealed to the citizens to visit the exhibitions put across showcasing the horrors of partition. Several public spaces such as railway stations, airports, educational institutions, and so on would put in collaborated efforts to set up the exhibitions. This would be the second year of remembrance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared last year that August 14 would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day across the country.

As Independence Day nears, many are being urged to take a trip down the lane to honour the many struggles and contributions of the Army. Inculcating their stories within the school books is yet another step towards keeping the nationalistic spirit high.

Schools And Students Come Together

The Veer Gatha contest was organised last year with the notion of spreading awareness about the gallant deeds of the Armed Forces. The contests held nationwide saw a participation of over 804,000 students from 4,788 schools. These students were made aware and brought about details on the various acts of bravery and the lives of Army personnel. The results of the same were published this year after several rounds of evaluation, and the 25 winners were declared as the "Super-25".

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the education ministry also assured that they would soon be developing an institutional mechanism to award and recognise those who win such competitions. Pradhan further suggested continuing the contests under the title "Super Sena 25".

Conveying his thanks to the schools and the Defence Minister for the initiation of the 'Veer Gatha Project', Pradhan said that we as Indians should continue to develop a patriotic fervour and extend our gratitude to our jawans in whichever way possible.

