SC Rejects UP Govt's Plea, Upholds Allahabad HC Order Quashing Kafeel Khan's NSA Detention

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Uttar Pradesh government's appeal to revoking Dr Kafeel Khan's NSA detention.

The apex court refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's September 1 order that had set aside Khan's detention. However, the order does not impact other criminal charges against him, as those will be decided on its own merits, reported Bar And Bench.

Dismissing the appeal, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said it was a 'good judgment' by the HC and that there was no reason to interfere with it.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh of the Allahabad High Court had allowed the writ petition filed on behalf of Khan by his mother Nuzhat Perween and dismissed his detention.

While ordering his immediate release, the Court had called Khan's detention 'illegal'.

After the top court's verdict, Khan took to Twitter expressing his gratitude, saying he has complete faith in the judiciary, "I got justice, I thank you all," he tweeted.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की याचिका जो मेरे रासुका के तहत मेरे हिरासत को रद्द करने के हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को चुनौती दी थी उसको ख़ारिज कर दिया

मुझे न्यायालय पर पूरा भरोसा था मुझे न्याय मिला. आप सब का बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया / धन्यवाद / Thank you .

अल्हमदुलिल्लाह

जय हिंद जय भारत pic.twitter.com/57rDwcccck — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) December 17, 2020

The UP government had filed a special leave petition against the High Court order on December 12. The plea, joined by the central government, claimed that Khan had a history of committing offences, which led to disciplinary action, suspension from service, registration of police cases and being charged under the National Security Act (NSA).



