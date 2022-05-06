Madhya Pradesh: SC Cancels Bail of Rape Accused As 'Bhaiyaa Is Back' Posters Surface

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, cancelled the bail granted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to a rape-accused student leader. This comes after his outright proud conduct after being released was brought to light in court. The apex court was also disturbed by the social media influence and welcoming posters with captions and text like 'Bhaiyaa is Back", 'Welcome to Role Janeman", and "Back to Bhaiyaa" were seen.

The complainant of the case had appealed to the Supreme Court, which was challenging the bail order by the Madhya Pradesh HC. She urged the judges to cancel the order due to his conduct after being granted bail, with his celebratory photos surfacing on social media, and posters of him with prominent and influential people of society put up on hoardings, as reported by The Print. The captions along the posts were also celebratory in nature, completely dismissing the rape charge against him.

SC Order In View Of Weakness Of Argument

After deliberation of evidence, the Supreme Court bench, comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Hima Kohli, gave an order that the accused 'does not deserve the concession of bail' in view of the facts and evidence. The court stated that the High Court has overlooked the relevant evidence brought to them before granting the bail.

The bench also added that the posters, alleged to be for the celebration of a religious festival, are devoid of any religious sentiments, with the captions tagged with hearts and crown emojis. According to the bench, these emphasize the celebration by the accused and his supporters as he received the bail grant after two months in detention for an offence that calls a sentence of nothing less than ten years in prison.

The court added that the accused would have a week to surrender after the passing of the order and that it has been clarified that the court has made its decision solely on the basis of the weakness of argument and his conduct after the order, as reported by Live Law.

Appeal By Complainant

The complainant had appealed to the Supreme Court that the accused, a student leader studying law, would remain powerful and might influence witnesses if given bail. The court had already expressed annoyance over the posters and hoardings welcoming the bail.

Observing the evidence, the court added that the 'brazen conduct' of the accused man had developed a fear in the complainant's mind that she would be robbed of a 'free and fair trial' if the accused was going to retain popularity and that there would be a huge chance of him 'influencing the material witnesses'. The man was accused of raping a girl on false pretences of marriage and getting the baby aborted once she was pregnant.

